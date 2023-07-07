Tonight's Rootz Within concert moved from City Park to Zorbaz

DETROIT LAKES — Due to inclement weather tonight's "Trucks and Tunes" concert will be moved from the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell to Zorbaz, where Rootz Within will perform from 5-8 p.m.

This locally-based band promotes positivity, community and personal growth through relatable lyrics and catchy hooks. Delivered with their signature, easy-going island style, they combine elements of rock, funk, and jam band-like improvisation with a smooth reggae foundation.

There is one more concert scheduled in this summer's Trucks and Tunes series, with the Church of Cash scheduled to perform next Friday, July 14 at the City Park Bandshell from 5 to 8 p.m. Their performance will also kick off the 87th Northwest Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes, which runs through Sunday, July 23. Go to dljaycees.com/water-carnival for a full schedule of this year's events; more than 65 are planned.

Trucks and Tunes is sponsored by the Historic Holmes Theatre and Project 412, and hosted by the Broken Strings Guitar Club.