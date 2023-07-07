Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Tonight's Rootz Within concert moved from City Park to Zorbaz

For a second time, inclement weather has moved a Trucks and Tunes concert from the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell to Zorbaz, where Rootz Within will take the stage at 5 p.m.

Rootz_Within_P1012917.jpg
The locally-based band Rootz Within will take the stage at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes tonight at 5 p.m. Their concert, which was originally set to take place at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell, was moved to Zorbaz due to inclement weather.
Contributed / Prairie Public Television
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 2:28 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Due to inclement weather tonight's "Trucks and Tunes" concert will be moved from the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell to Zorbaz, where Rootz Within will perform from 5-8 p.m.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES

This locally-based band promotes positivity, community and personal growth through relatable lyrics and catchy hooks. Delivered with their signature, easy-going island style, they combine elements of rock, funk, and jam band-like improvisation with a smooth reggae foundation.

There is one more concert scheduled in this summer's Trucks and Tunes series, with the Church of Cash scheduled to perform next Friday, July 14 at the City Park Bandshell from 5 to 8 p.m. Their performance will also kick off the 87th Northwest Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes, which runs through Sunday, July 23. Go to dljaycees.com/water-carnival for a full schedule of this year's events; more than 65 are planned.

Trucks and Tunes is sponsored by the Historic Holmes Theatre and Project 412, and hosted by the Broken Strings Guitar Club.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
pat oman administrator.JPG
Local
Proposed 6-month performance evaluation of county administrator causes consternation on Becker County Board
3h ago
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Jordan Rasmusson (edited).png
Columns
Sen. Jordan Rasmusson: Getting work done on behalf of our communities
8h ago
 · 
By  Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R - Fergus Falls
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Ponsford man accused of assault with metal bat at Rush Lake access
8h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Red Wing map.png
Minnesota
Swimmers who died in Vermillion River near Red Wing identified
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
3509577+police.jpg
Minnesota
Police: Iron Range man who died in freezer was hiding from cops
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Jesus loved both sides
5h ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
pony.JPG
Lifestyle
Horseback trail rides are now offered near Snellman
23h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter