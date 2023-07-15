Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Trucks and Tunes finale is jam packed

Church of Cash plays in front of 600-plus area music lovers on Friday at Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell

Church of Cash 1.jpg
The hillside next to the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell was nearly filled to capacity with blankets and lawn chairs on Friday, July 14, 2023, as the Church of Cash played the final Trucks and Tunes concert of 2023. There were eight food truck vendors on site for the event, which also opened the 87th Northwest Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 3:56 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The lawn chairs and blankets covered the hillside in front of the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell on Friday, July 14, for the finale of the concert-with-food-trucks summer concert series, Trucks and Tunes.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES

Church of Cash, the popular, Minnesota-based band that performs a repertoire of over 200 Johnny Cash songs, played to an appreciative crowd, and the eight food truck vendors who were gathered to the west of the bandshell were kept busy until well into the evening.

Food Trucks.jpg
There was some ebb and flow with the lines of people waiting to order food at Friday night's Trucks and Tunes in the Detroit Lakes City Park, but with eight food truck vendors on hand, the 600-plus people in attendance had no trouble finding something to eat while they enjoyed the music from Church of Cash.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

It was the final concert of five that took place at the bandshell on successive Fridays in June and July. Co-sponsored by Project 412 and the Historic Holmes Theatre, and hosted by the Broken Strings Guitar Club, the series included an eclectic mix of popular regional acts: Corey Medina and Brothers (June 16), Martin Zellar (June 23), Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome (June 30) and Rootz Within (July 7).

Each of the performances drew a hefty crowd, including the two that were moved indoors to Zorbaz due to weather — Zellar and Rootz Within. The July 14 crowd may have been the largest, however, as it was also the opening night of the 87th Northwest Water Carnival, which runs through July 23.

Church of Cash 2.jpg
Dressed, appropriately enough, in black, the Church of Cash kept the large crowd at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell entertained throughout the evening of Friday, July 14, 2023. They played multiple sets throughout the Trucks and Tunes event, fueled by the extensive musical catalog of the Man in Black, Johnny Cash.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"We're so, so pleased," said Project 412's Michelle Maier on Friday night. "Look at all the smiles, people dancing and having fun. Our food trucks are doing well.

"We just hope we can do more than five (concerts) next year. We're going to start planning it (next summer's series) pretty soon."

The reason why they want to get a jump on next summer's series is that many of the more popular bands are booked solid for six months, a year or even more in advance, she explained.

Though Trucks and Tunes may be done for the season, there is still much more live, outdoor music to be had at the City Park Bandshell this summer: Tuesdays in the Park continues through the end of August. Remaining performances in that series, which takes place every Tuesday night at 7 p.m., include:

  • July 18: Blu Kanu
  • July 25: Eric Reitan
  • Aug. 1: Ulen Centennial Band
  • Aug. 8: Doc and the Scrubs
  • Aug. 15: Jan Severson
  • Aug. 22: Mark Fogelson
  • Aug. 29: Lakes Area Community Concert Band

Tuesdays in the Park also offers an opportunity for attendees to enjoy a meal before the music starts: The Detroit Lakes chapter of Fuller Center for Housing hosts a Picnic in the Park every Tuesday during the summer concert series, serving up fresh grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and brats from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the picnic shelter just across the parking lot from the bandshell. The meal also includes chips, potato and macaroni salads, and a beverage of choice, all for a suggested donation of $7 per plate. Proceeds from the picnic go to support Fuller Center's affordable housing projects in the lakes area.
Though admission to the Tuesdays in the Park concerts is free, there is a donation box set up by the bandshell for those who would like to contribute a little cash to support the musicians and other area arts projects.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
