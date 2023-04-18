Van Morrison music tribute show coming to Holmes this Saturday

DETROIT LAKES — Sometimes, being the presenter of multiple music tribute shows can help ease last-minute scheduling changes.

Mick Sterling , the Minnesota singer, performer and event producer who has previously brought such fan favorites as "An Andy and Bing Christmas" and "From Barry: The Perfect Songs of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees" to the stage of Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre, was faced with just such a dilemma earlier this month.

Mick Sterling will present "Beautiful Vision: The Essential Van Morrison" at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre this Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Contributed / Neil Schloner

Due to "unforeseen/uncontrollable circumstances," Sterling will be bringing "Beautiful Vision: The Essential Van Morrison" to Detroit Lakes this Saturday, April 22 for a 7:30 p.m. show at the Holmes, rather than the show that was originally set for that date.

The show "3 Stars Born" will now be coming to Detroit Lakes as part of the Holmes' 2023-24 season instead. "We will honor the tickets purchased for '3 Stars Born' — people can still come to the Van Morrison show if they wish," Sterling said.

"There were some things that developed unexpectedly that did not allow that show ('3 Stars Born') to happen," he added. "We will move it to a different date, next year. The venue was gracious enough to make the switch. I think people will really like this show."

By a fortunate coincidence, several of the artists involved in "3 Stars Born" are also part of the lineup Van Morrison tribute show, he explained, and were therefore available for the last-minute schedule shift.

"It's a 13-piece band," Sterling said, adding that he will be singing lead vocals. "We have three horns, background singers, and a couple people who play violin as well. If Van Morrison needed a band, he would choose this band; they're that good."

Though the show will highlight many of Morrison's more well-known hits, like "Moondance," "Brown-Eyed Girl," "Into the Mystic" and "Wild Nights," Sterling said, it will also include a few "deeper cuts" that fans of the singer will appreciate, such as "Call Me Up in Dreamland" and "Wavelength."

He said that the inspiration for this show, as a Morrison fan himself, was "to do the show that I wanted to see. It's a good mix of his stuff."

If you go

What: "Beautiful Vision — The Essential Van Morrison"

When: Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes

Who: Presented by Mick Sterling and a full, 13-piece band, including horns, violins and percussion.

How: Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students and are available to purchase in person at the Holmes Box Office, open 11 a.m.-2 -p.m. every Tuesday through Friday and for two hours prior to the start of Saturday's show; by phone at 218-844-7469; or online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html .