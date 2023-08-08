Vergas to celebrate Looney Days Aug. 10-13

VERGAS — "It's a Vergas Thing," proclaims the poster for the community's annual Looney Days celebration, which gets underway this Thursday, Aug. 10.

More than 40 events are planned during the four-day, end-of-summer festival, including a few new ones this year.

"We're having a Vergas's Got Talent Show on Thursday," said festival organizer Sherri Hanson. "It's at 7 p.m. at Loonie's Pub (a new local eatery). People can sign up to showcase their talent — singing, dancing, playing an instrument — and be judged, for a chance to win cash prizes."

Also on Thursday, another new event will take place at Billy's Corner Bar. "They will have a 'paint and sip' at 1 p.m.," Hanson said, adding that aspiring artists can sign up to create their own loon-themed painting to take home. There will also be live music and a food truck parked outside of Otter Coffee from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday's events will include rummage sales throughout the day at various times and locations; a sidewalk chalk art event at Natalie's Serendipity from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and brats and beans served in the Methodist church parking lot from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

One special Friday event will be the dedication of the Vergas Post Office at 1 p.m.; it is being renamed the Jon Glawe Post Office in memory of the late Vergas postmaster and rural mail carrier.

"U.S. Congressman Michelle Fischbach will be here for the dedication," Hanson said. Glawe's family will host an ice cream social immediately after the ceremony, she added, on Main Street in front of the post office,

There will be food trucks and a beer wagon stationed at Loon Park starting at 5 p.m., which is also the starting time for the free water ski show at the Loon Park beach.

New Friday events will include the kids' fishing tournament (moved from Saturday), 10:30-11:30 a.m.; a "Battle of the Businesses" loon calling contest at 6 p.m.; and a free Alabama tribute concert from 7 to 9:30 p.m., all at Loon Park.

From one end of Main Street to the other, crowds of people filled the street to look at items vendors were selling at Vergas Looney Days and chat with friends and neighbors on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Community-wide rummage sales will continue on Saturday, and there will be a street fair on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well. A 5K run/walk gets underway at 8 a.m., beginning and ending at Loon Park (registration starts at 7 a.m.).

The Vergas Lions will be serving up breakfast sandwiches at the Event Center from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the Wiener Dog Races at the baseball field starting at 9 a.m. (registration opens at 8 a.m.). After the races, there will be kids' inflatable games available at the baseball field until 3 p.m., and family games for all ages at the baseball field until 11:30 a.m.

The Wiener dog races are just one of about 40 different events planned for the Vergas Looney Days celebration, Aug. 10-13. The dog competition is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m., and will take place at the city baseball field. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Looney Egg Hunt, hosted by the Vergas Lions, also gets underway on Saturday, with the first clue being posted on Facebook and at the Looney Days info center at 9 a.m. Additional clues will follow every two hours after that until the egg is found.

The Trowbridge Creek Zoo will be offering a petting zoo at Summers Construction from 9 a.m. to noon, and the Vergas Fire and Rescue departments will be hosting an open house at the fire hall from 10 a.m. to noon as well. Vergas Assisted Living will be hosting horse wagon rides from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there will be a kids' tractor pull starting at 10:30 a.m. in the Hanson's Lot on the Trail.

A horse-drawn carriage ride was part of the Vergas Looney Days charm in 2022. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"There's a lot of family things going on," Hanson said.

The Methodist church will be serving up brats and beans in the church parking lot once again, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the beer garden opens on Railway Avenue at noon.

The Little Miss and Mister Vergas Pageant will be held at 1 p.m., there will be a second Loon Calling Contest at 1:30 p.m., and a Puppy Plunge at 3 p.m. Saturday, all in Loon Park. The Vergas Liquor Store will open registration for the Looney Days bean bag tournament at 2 p.m., with the competition taking place on Railway Avenue starting at 3 p.m.

There will be a second water ski show at the Loon Park beach starting at 5 p.m., followed by a street dance on Railway Avenue from 8 p.m. to midnight, with music from "Some S----- Cover Band."

"Yes, that's their name," Hanson said with a laugh, adding that it is certainly memorable.

Sunday's events get underway with a classic car show on Main Street from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by "Yoga Among the Blooms" at True Blue Flower Company, starting at 9:30 a.m. True Blue will also be offering "You Pick Bouquets" all day on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Hanson noted.

The community of Vergas will once again be hosting its annual summer festival, Looney Days, on Aug. 10-13. The water fights are set to follow the parade, which starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. Detroit Lakes Tribune File Photo

Gospel musician Mona LaValley will be giving a free concert on Main Street from 12 to 1:30 p.m., followed by the Looney Days Grand Parade at 2 p.m. The day's festivities continue into the evening, with the Looney Days Water Fights on Main Street, TIP (Turn in Poachers) Bingo at Billy's, and live music at Skal, all getting underway after the parade has concluded. Billy's will also host a TIP raffle drawing at 8 p.m. to conclude the three-day festival.

Aside from the food, beverages, street dance admission and bean bag registration, all of the events are being offered free of charge, Hanson said.

"We have such great sponsors that 95% of our events are free," she added. "It's a fun weekend."

If you go

What: Looney Days 2023

Where: Vergas, Minnesota

When: Thursday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 13

Who: Hosted by the Vergas Community Club

How: Most events are free and open to the public, except the street dance, bean bag tournament, and various food and beverage offerings. For a full schedule, as well as event updates, visit the Vergas Community Club Facebook page and its event page on the Vergas city website, cityofvergas.com/events/vergas-looney-daze.