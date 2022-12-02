Breakfast Rotary's 1,000 book giveaway project is underway
The Detriot Lakes Breakfast Rotary's 1,000 book giveaway project is making stops in Audubon, Frazee and White Earth as well as Detroit Lakes this holiday season.
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary has once again undertaken a project to give away 1,000 books during the holiday season.
The project kicked off last week with a delivery to the Becker County Food Pantry, and continues this weekend with stops in Audubon and Frazee on Saturday, Dec. 3. Books will be given away at both Lake Park-Audubon Elementary and the Frazee Event Center from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Those coming to the Frazee giveaway can also stop and check out all the other events happening during A Merry Frazee Christmas, while those coming to Audubon can visit neighboring Lake Park and check out the Parade of Trees.
The project continues this Thursday, Dec. 8 and Friday, Dec. 9 with two stops at the Lincoln Education Center in Detroit Lakes, during its Santa's Workshop event. Books will be given away from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday and 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. on Friday.
The Rotarians will next be giving books away on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Washington Square Mall, from 10:45 to 3:45 p.m. The Rotarians' booth will be set up as part of the mall's Holiday Market Shops event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
And last but not least, the book giveaway project will make a stop at the White Earth Library on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 3:45 to 6 p.m.