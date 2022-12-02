Breakfast Rotary's 1,000 book giveaway project is underway

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary has once again undertaken a project to give away 1,000 books during the holiday season.

The project kicked off last week with a delivery to the Becker County Food Pantry, and continues this weekend with stops in Audubon and Frazee on Saturday, Dec. 3. Books will be given away at both Lake Park-Audubon Elementary and the Frazee Event Center from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Those coming to the Frazee giveaway can also stop and check out all the other events happening during A Merry Frazee Christmas, while those coming to Audubon can visit neighboring Lake Park and check out the Parade of Trees.

The project continues this Thursday, Dec. 8 and Friday, Dec. 9 with two stops at the Lincoln Education Center in Detroit Lakes, during its Santa's Workshop event. Books will be given away from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday and 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

The Rotarians will next be giving books away on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Washington Square Mall, from 10:45 to 3:45 p.m. The Rotarians' booth will be set up as part of the mall's Holiday Market Shops event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And last but not least, the book giveaway project will make a stop at the White Earth Library on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 3:45 to 6 p.m.