Horseback trail rides are now offered near Snellman

DETROIT LAKES — Cantering through the Smoky Hills trails sounded like great summer fun for Melissa Medecke and her husband Charles, of Bemidji. The two arrived at Smoky Hills Trail Rides on a cool July afternoon.

“We were looking for date ideas,” Medecke explained. “We found the trail rides and thought it looked fun.”

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





Her husband added the drive to the ranch, which is located 5 miles north of Snellman, was also scenic. Before taking the guided horseback trail ride, the two noted they were already planning to return this coming winter. The trail ride owner, Ed Streeper, is known for giving sled dog rides when the ground is covered in snow. He decided to add horseback rides to the corral this past summer.

Streeper said he is no novice when it comes to providing trail rides on horseback. He listed a few venues he previously provided guided rides, including Soo Pass Ranch. With plenty of trail riding and guiding experience, he saw an opportunity to connect people with animals and nature in the warmer months on his home property, which is adjacent to the Smoky Hills public recreation area.

“Giving people positive interactions with animals is great for mental well-being,” he said. “Add in nature, and that’s even better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Planning to include the new summer adventure began last year. Streeper explained he has well-trained horses that can offer a group of up to six people rides. But, he wanted to add ponies so that youngsters under 10 could get acquainted with equines more their size.

“Over here at pony nation, young kids get a quick lesson about brushing, riding and petting ponies,” he said, adding the kids can also join the trail ride in a wagon pulled by ponies.

“We also have a bit of a petting zoo,” Streeper said.

Ed Streeper began offering horseback trail rides through the Smoky Hills in the summer. He owns Smoky Hills Trail Rides with his wife Amy. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The trail rides last about an hour, and there are no weight restrictions. Streeper said horses can handle two people riding on them with ease, so he encouraged people not to exclude themselves because of their weight.

“My horses are healthy and I’m more concerned about rider safety,” he said, adding before heading onto the trail, riders of all levels receive a rundown of commands to direct the horse.

If someone in the group doesn’t want to ride a horse or in a wagon, Streeper said they have picnic sites set up where people can relax. For more information, contact Streeper at Smoky Hills Trail Rides at 218-573-3993.

Well-trained horses provide trail rides on the Smoky Hills near Snellman for ages 10 and older. The younger riders (or anyone) can be pulled on a wagon behind ponies. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune