Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Horseback trail rides are now offered near Snellman

Smoky Hills Trail Rides has no weight restrictions and riders under 10 can join with a wagon ride pulled by ponies.

pony.JPG
Melissa and Charles Medecke of Bemidji took a quick spin on the pony wagon before heading onto the Smoky Hills trails with Ed Streeper, who is now providing guided horseback trail rides.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 4:04 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Cantering through the Smoky Hills trails sounded like great summer fun for Melissa Medecke and her husband Charles, of Bemidji. The two arrived at Smoky Hills Trail Rides on a cool July afternoon.

“We were looking for date ideas,” Medecke explained. “We found the trail rides and thought it looked fun.”

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

Her husband added the drive to the ranch, which is located 5 miles north of Snellman, was also scenic. Before taking the guided horseback trail ride, the two noted they were already planning to return this coming winter. The trail ride owner, Ed Streeper, is known for giving sled dog rides when the ground is covered in snow. He decided to add horseback rides to the corral this past summer.

Streeper said he is no novice when it comes to providing trail rides on horseback. He listed a few venues he previously provided guided rides, including Soo Pass Ranch. With plenty of trail riding and guiding experience, he saw an opportunity to connect people with animals and nature in the warmer months on his home property, which is adjacent to the Smoky Hills public recreation area.

“Giving people positive interactions with animals is great for mental well-being,” he said. “Add in nature, and that’s even better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Planning to include the new summer adventure began last year. Streeper explained he has well-trained horses that can offer a group of up to six people rides. But, he wanted to add ponies so that youngsters under 10 could get acquainted with equines more their size.

“Over here at pony nation, young kids get a quick lesson about brushing, riding and petting ponies,” he said, adding the kids can also join the trail ride in a wagon pulled by ponies.

“We also have a bit of a petting zoo,” Streeper said.

streeper.JPG
Ed Streeper began offering horseback trail rides through the Smoky Hills in the summer. He owns Smoky Hills Trail Rides with his wife Amy.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The trail rides last about an hour, and there are no weight restrictions. Streeper said horses can handle two people riding on them with ease, so he encouraged people not to exclude themselves because of their weight.

“My horses are healthy and I’m more concerned about rider safety,” he said, adding before heading onto the trail, riders of all levels receive a rundown of commands to direct the horse.

If someone in the group doesn’t want to ride a horse or in a wagon, Streeper said they have picnic sites set up where people can relax. For more information, contact Streeper at Smoky Hills Trail Rides at 218-573-3993.

horses.JPG
Well-trained horses provide trail rides on the Smoky Hills near Snellman for ages 10 and older. The younger riders (or anyone) can be pulled on a wagon behind ponies.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
hired hand.JPG
The Smoky Hills Trail Rides ranch offers plenty of photo opportunities with unique characters.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
Russell 1.jpg
Local
Music on the Mountain fundraiser concert sells out for a third straight year
29m ago
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
DETROIT LAKES TRIBUNE4th Fireworks-06.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes celebrates Independence Day
1h ago
 · 
By  Paige Gifford
1BYHtNhYv7nstB7mYT97meInfa2eVn7kt.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Brad Laabs: Welcome to my last fishing column
9h ago
 · 
By  Brad Laabs
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Gage Stevenson.JPG
Minnesota
NW Minn. man admits to killing woman in 100 mph crash in SD
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: 2 women charged with riot and assault in melee at Rush Lake public access
9h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Rep. Matt Grossell web.jpg
Minnesota
NW Minn. Rep. Grossell pleads guilty to 4th-degree DWI
23h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Red Wing map.png
Minnesota
Bodies found of missing men, teen who went in river near Red Wing
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports