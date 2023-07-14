Meet your Northwest Water Carnival admirals

DETROIT LAKES — The 87th Northwest Water Carnival gets underway this weekend, with more than 65 events planned — and Co-Admirals Kyle Pereira and Garrett Malstrom are diving right into the action.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES





"We're ready," said Pereira on Thursday. "It's been busy — a lot of phone calls and emails."

"We're pumped and ready to get it going," Malstrom added. "It's going to be an awesome ordeal, a lot of good things planned — we just have to execute now."

"It's been a fun process," Pereira added, "one that's finally coming to an end, where we actually just get to work and get it done."

He said that they had already started the preparation process on Wednesday night, getting the fences up around the demolition derby site at the fairgrounds. (The demo derby caps off Saturday's festivities.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Malstrom joined the Detroit Lakes Jaycees in 2019, Pereira in 2021.

"I just started going to all their events and it looked like fun," Pereira said, "and I had a few friends that were in it, so I went to a meeting and decided to join."

Though not a native of Detroit Lakes, Pereira did grow up in northwest Minnesota.

"I'm from Hoffman ... it's near Alexandria," he said. He came to Detroit Lakes in 2010, as a student at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Though he graduated from the auto body program there in 2012, he decided to get into irrigation systems instead, and started his own company, Waterboys Irrigation, in 2014.

"We do OK," he said. "We stay busy."

Hoffman's company installs irrigation systems for homeowners, he added, which is seasonal work — so in 2015, he began spending the off season working at Seven Sisters Spirits as well.

Malstrom, meanwhile, is a native of Vergas who went to North Dakota State University in Fargo, where he played for the Bison football team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I came back to work in the family business," he said, referring to Malstrom Electric in Detroit Lakes. "I'm in the process of taking it over."

His father, Jay Malstrom, started the business, but has transitioned into running Loon Lake Resort and Spirit Lake Resort, both located in the Vergas area. His mother, Judy, works for Lakeshirts in Detroit Lakes.

Malstrom himself is putting down roots in the Detroit Lakes community, where he now lives with his wife, Madison. The two newlyweds were married on June 17.

"We met in college," he said, adding that Madison is originally from Bloomington, Minnesota. The first few weeks of their married life have been spent planning the water carnival, alongside Pereira, with the duties split pretty evenly between them.

Water carnival is just getting started

Malstrom and Pereira have put together a jam-packed schedule for the Northwest Water Carnival, which opened on Friday, July 14 with two live music events — the finale of the Trucks and Tunes concert-with-food-trucks series at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell, which featured the Church of Cash, followed by the Water Carnival Kickoff Party at Lakeside Tavern, which featured West Fargo's Kissing Company.

This Saturday, July 15, will mark the return of Breakfast off the Beach at Hub 41, which runs from 8-11 a.m., and the Sailboat Regatta on Detroit Lake, which starts at 11 a.m. That's also the start time for the Stomp That Stigma Remembrance Walk, which is done annually at the City Park (starting from the Pavilion) to remember those who have lost their lives to suicide. Water carnival baseball at Washington Park, the Lakes Area Farmers Market at Peoples Park, and the Dangerzone Crazies Crash Course at the City Beach round out the day's festivities, which will conclude with the Water Carnival Demolition Derby at the Becker County Fairgrounds.

Pereira noted that he and Malstrom had already started on the preparations for the demo derby on Wednesday night, putting the fencing up around the site to keep grandstand spectators safe.

Sunday, July 16 is Family Day at the Northwest Water Carnival, with 16 events taking place in and around the Detroit Lakes City Park and City Beach. Two new events are on the Family Day schedule this year: Kids Tell Dad Jokes at 1 p.m. on the City Park Bandshell Stage, and a Lego Building Competition at the Pavilion at 1:30 p.m. Other events planned for the day include face painting, inner tube races, a sand castle competition, frog and turtle racing, a watermelon feed, and the newly-named Kate Spaeth Memorial Pup Plunge on the J&K Marina dock at 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malstrom said that the Pup Plunge was Spaeth's favorite event, which is why the competition was renamed in honor of the longtime Water Carnival stalwart who passed away unexpectedly early this year.

Monday's festivities will include the Patriot Assistance Dogs Golf Scramble at the Detroit Country Club's Lakeside Golf Course, which gets underway at 3 p.m. (registration starts at 1:30). The 11th annual event will serve as a fundraiser for PAD's new home.

Also on Monday night there will be an Xtreme Tippy Cup competition at the City Park at 6 p.m.; Beach Soccer on the City Beach near the Pavilion, also starting at 6 p.m.; and Trivia Night at the Pavilion, which starts at 8 p.m.

More live music is planned for the coming week as well, starting with a Tuesdays in the Park concert at the City Park Bandshell on Tuesday, July 18, featuring Blū Kanū, and of course, the massively popular Bash on the Beach, which features back-to-back music concerts on the Detroit Lakes City Beach.

Everclear will headline the Friday, July 21 Bash concert, with Born Too Late as the opener, while Craig Morgan will make his long-awaited Bash debut (he was originally slated to play in 2016) on Saturday, July 22, with Antonio Moraes as his opening act.

In between Tuesdays in the Park and the Bash on the Beach, there will be the Junior Water Carnival Pageant at the Pavilion on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.; the Tug-O-War and Strong Person Competition for both kids and adults at the City Beach, also set for Tuesday night at 7 p.m.; the Water Fights for kids and adults, which is slated for Wednesday night at the City Park (the junior water fights start at 5 p.m., the adult fights at 7 p.m., with an ice cream social in between at 6 p.m.); and Bingo at the Pavilion on Thursday, July 22 at 5 p.m.

Friday, July 21 will see the return of the K-FAN Radio Power Trip Morning Show to the Detroit Lakes Pavilion for a "Kegs and Eggs" breakfast, getting underway at 5 a.m. Three other multi-day events also begin on Friday, with airboat rides departing from the City Beach and helicopter rides departing from the Becker County Fairgrounds, both starting at 1 p.m. and continuing into the evening. There will also be Games to Go inflatable games for the kids at the City Park starting at 3 p.m. The helicopter rides, airboat rides and Games to Go both continue on Saturday, July 22, with the helicopter rides also being offered on Sunday, July 23.

Other Saturday events will include a softball tournament at Snappy Park (which continues Sunday); a fun run for kids and adults at the City Park; a fishing derby on the City Beach at the fishing pier near El Loro; a kids' pet and doll parade on Washington Avenue and pet show at the City Park Bandshell; sand volleyball tournament at Peoples Park; classic car show at the City Park; bean bag tournaments for kids and adults at the City Beach; and a Home Brew Beer Tasting and Chili Cookoff at Bucks Mill Brewing. A full schedule can be found at the water carnival website, dljaycees.com/water-carnival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday, July 23 marks the conclusion of the softball tournament at Snappy Park, which gets underway at 8 a.m.; a Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast at the Pavilion, 8-11:30 a.m.; and the final day of helicopter rides at the fairgrounds, starting at 10 a.m.

The water carnival's signature event, the Parade of the Northwest, steps off at 1 p.m. and proceeds from the Veterans Park down Washington Avenue, winding around the roundabouts before turning west to finish up on West Lake Drive. The parade will be immediately followed by the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show on the City Beach, which is the water carnival's traditional finale.