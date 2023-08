Paige Gifford is a reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune. She graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism. She enjoys photography and videography as well as writing stories. Paige grew up in Glyndon, Minnesota, and spent a lot of her time in Fargo, North Dakota. Now she enjoys walking along the beach of Detroit Lake, paddleboarding and exploring downtown. You can reach Paige at pgifford@forumcomm.com.