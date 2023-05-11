Crowd cheers as gas stations are removed from neighborhood commercial zones

DETROIT LAKES — In a 5-3 vote, the Detroit Lakes City Council removed gas stations from its neighborhood commercial district zoning ordinance amendment and then approved it.

During the monthly council meeting on Tuesday, May 9, Aldermen Ron Zeman, Jackie Buboltz, Aaron Dallmann and Mike Stearns supported removing gas stations from the ordinance, while Aldermen Shaun Carlson, Matt Boeke and Dan Josephson opposed it.

The idea to remove gas stations from the proposed ordinance amendment came after several residents expressed specific concerns about such a business landing in their neighborhood.

Dallmann suggested removing the section from the ordinance, and he was met with a round of applause from some audience members.

Council approves neighborhood commercial districts

The council approved adding neighborhood commercial districts to the zoning ordinance in a 5-3 vote.

Carlson, Stearns, Boeke, Buboltz and Josephson favored commercial districts, while Deraney, Zeman and Dallman opposed.

Several residents opposed commercial districts in residential areas. Concerns expressed included increased traffic, road damage due to large trucks and simply not wanting businesses next door.

Judy Rose, who lives on South Shore Drive, noted she often drives downtown for work or to conduct business, and the travel is not far enough to warrant building businesses closer to her neighborhood.

The ordinance states the purpose of the neighborhood commercial district is to provide services to those who live in the neighborhoods where the business is located.

Examples of retail businesses that would be considered for a neighborhood commercial district included: grocery and food service stores (without a drive-thru), cosmetology shops, gift stores, hardware stores, fitness businesses, small medical clinics and more.