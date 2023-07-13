Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

How Marilyn from Moorhead won a $500 gift card

She took advantage of a win-win scenario and ended up winning the prize. So…would that be a win-win-win? Regardless, you could be the next big winner.

Auto renew gift card winner announcement.
By Kris Hauge
Today at 2:03 PM

Each quarter, Forum Communications offers the chance for subscribers to enter a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card. Entering is easy. It also happens to add a nice bit of convenience to your life. And it’s an easy way to stay informed on what’s going on in your community, too.

How does it work? Simple. When a subscriber updates their account to enroll in Auto Renew, their name automatically goes into the quarterly drawing. It’s that easy.

Marilyn from Moorhead, Minn., is our latest winner. A long-time supporter of local journalism, Marilyn recently enrolled in Auto Renew which entered her into the drawing and she won $500!

Auto Renew is a feature available to all news subscribers. It puts your subscription on auto-pilot, eliminating the need to keep track of renewal dates and invoices and most importantly keeps your access to local news uninterrupted. It’s free to sign up, and you can cancel at any time.

Interested in the convenience of Auto Renew? Simply sign in to your account and click “Manage Your Subscriptions.” Or, let us walk you through it – call 1-218-847-3151 or email us at memberservices@dl-online.com.

By Kris Hauge
What To Read Next
Gas.Still001.jpg
News
Fargo gas prices jump heading into holiday weekend
Jun 30
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
Bees!.jpg
News
Honey bee losses continue to plague beekeepers
Jun 26
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
2981846+ambulance.jpg
News
Names released of victim and driver after a man is found dead on rural Becker County road
Jun 19
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
officerMayor.jpg
Local
Two part-time officers join the Detroit Lakes Police Department
47m ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Several reports of fraud and theft in lakes area
1h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Road Construction.jpg
Local
Lane closures on Highway 113 west of Waubun start July 17
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Cass County Sheriff
Minnesota
Angler’s body recovered from Leech Lake in northern Minn.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports