Lakes area residents find themselves in a land of tulips and clogs

DETROIT LAKES — Forty-two lakes area residents recently found themselves on a street where women dressed in traditional Netherland garments pushed brooms down the street as men tossed buckets of water onto the street.

Janice Haugen of Audubon explained the destination was Orange City, Iowa — a Dutch community where those who grow up there are immersed in the culture from birth to death. They dress in Dutch outfits, wear wooden shoes and cook traditional foods. Then, for a week in May when the tulips are in full bloom, the city celebrates Tulip Days.

While tulips did not originate in the Netherlands, it has become a main export of the country. The community in Iowa continues the flowery tradition by selling the flower during the festival.

Melia Kerrins-Stevenson, the program director for Engage, found tulips that matched her outfit at the Tulip Festival. Contributed / Melia Kerrins-Stevenson

“Tulips come back every year,” Haugen said. “But they only use them once, and sell them off so that they are always fresh, new and immaculate for the next (Tulip) Festival.”

The adventure several hours south was done through a coach bus trip offered by Engage, a program offered to adults over 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haugen has been on other coach trips with her husband. The two are avid travelers and enjoy socializing and letting someone else do the driving. She remarked how comfortable and entertaining the travel was, adding they all played games including “two truths and a fib.” She explained everyone wrote down two truths and one fib and those on the trip had to guess which was the fib.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





Melia Kerrins-Stevenson, the program director for Engage, recalled one truth that surprised everyone came from a woman who is the epitome of a kind, sweet, Catholic girl who should’ve been a nun.

“One of her truths was, my first job was being a stripper,” Kerrins-Stevenson said, noting jaws dropped and eyes popped. “Then she explained that her parents owned a motel and she was a stripper (of bedding).”

In the midst of laughter, Nancy Evans of Lake Park was finding exactly what she needed. Last July her husband died. With the memory of the man she lost in her heart, she has begun building a new life.

“I wanted to be socializing,” Evans said. “And, this trip helped me do that. A lot of the women (who went on the trip) I knew from yoga. They aren’t just class participants though, they are my friends.”

Nancy Evans of Lake Park tried on a pair of enlarged Dutch wooden shoes. While the tourist shoes were a one-size fits all, the residents of the community all had their own pair of shoes to wear with traditional outfits as part of the Tulip Festival in Orange City, Iowa. Contributed / Melia Kerrins-Stevenson

The two ladies both agreed the trip was a great way to kick off the summer.

“I’ve already booked the trips for Branson (Missouri), Winnipeg (Canada) and to see the Jersey Boys,” Evans said. “I’m all in.”

Upcoming trips with Engage include:



ADVERTISEMENT

Twins vs. Mariners for a Minneapolis day trip on July 26.

Folklorama three-day trip to Winnipeg, Canada, Aug. 8-10.

Minnesota State Fair day trip on Sept. 1.

Chanhassen Theatre day trip to see Jersey Boys on Oct. 25.

Theater tour and more at Branson, Missouri for a seven-day trip.

For more information visit the DLCCC website or call 218-844-4221.