Osage man sentenced on felony sex charge

DETROIT LAKES — Danny Thomas Leamons, 44, of rural Osage, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony count of distributing via electronic communication material that shows sexual conduct to a child, and gross misdemeanor providing alcohol to a minor.

A felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, Leamons is accused of giving alcohol to a girl under the age of 14 and groping her breasts. The victim also stated that Leamons had sent her a photo of his genitals via cell phone, and had asked her to send a photo of her breasts to him.

Leamons was interviewed and denied touching the girl inappropriately. He admitted that he had possibly sent a message to her as recently as a few hours ago, and he admitted that she had been at his residence on the date in question.

He denied providing the girl with alcohol, but said he did witness her intoxicated. He added that it was possible that she could have stolen the alcohol from him. He stated he didn't know if he had asked to see her breasts, and that he might have, because he had been drinking. Leamons refused to provide a preliminary breath test alcohol sample.

On July 12, District Judge Michael Fritz sentenced Leamons to 24 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. Credit was granted for 144 days served. He was fined $1,000 plus $150 in court fees.

He was ordered to follow all recommendations from his psycho-sexual evaluation, and to attend a sex offender program if recommended.

He was ordered not to have pornography, and to have no contact with persons under age 18 or with vulnerable adults.

Predatory offender registration is required for 10 years, and he must submit to lie detector tests, and stay out of strip clubs, adult bookstores and similar businesses. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.

The 24-month sentence is higher than called for in state sentencing guidelines, in part because it is the result of a plea agreement negotiated between the parties.

Ogema man accused of forging $1,450 worth of checks

Casey Michael Wheeler, 33, of rural Ogema has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony check forgery.

According to court records, on May 22 a Becker County sheriff’s investigator received three copies of checks written out to Casey Wheeler from a person identified in the criminal complaint as JW.

JW also signed an affidavit of forgery stating that they did not authorize the three checks written out to Wheeler. The checks totaled $1,450, and. officers compared signatures on the checks with copies of jail papers with Wheeler's signature and noted that they appeared to be similar.

Additionally, when the investigator contacted Wheeler, he claimed that JW had given him the checks, but indicated that JW had not signed them.

JW disputed Wheeler's claim, contending that they had not given Wheeler the checks and never signed them.

The investigator received video from Bremer Bank on June 15 showing a man resembling Wheeler going through the drive-through in a white car.

On July 12, a summons was issued, and Wheeler’s first court appearance is set for Aug. 10 before Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

