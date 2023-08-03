15 young adults caught underage drinking at WE Fest

DETROIT LAKES — Fifteen underage adults who consumed alcohol at WE Fest found themselves in trouble on Wednesday, Aug. 2, before the fun kicked off at the three-day country festival.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office call log reported that young adults between ages 18 and 20 were caught drinking alcohol or intoxicated between 9 and 11 p.m. on the WE Fest grounds.

WE Fest invites people of all ages to attend the country music festival. Mark Bjerke, the general manager of WE Fest, noted the festival employs security personnel and invites law enforcement to assist in keeping guests of all ages safe. Bjerke added they hope the increased security measures will also “help (minors) make the best decisions they possibly can” while at the festival that continues through Saturday, Aug. 5.

