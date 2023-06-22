150-year celebration set for June 25 at United Methodist Church in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes United Methodist Church is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and all are invited to join the fun on Sunday, June 25.

There will be an outdoor service at 10:15 a.m., followed by a ceremonial tree planting near the pollinator garden. Then, food and fellowship will be had. On the menu will be grilled burgers and hot dogs. (If the weather tries to dampen the fun, the festivities will be moved indoors.)

Lead Pastor Kevin Gregory said there is much excitement to recognize the milestone.

“It’s about celebrating our history of 150 years of ministry in Detroit Lakes, as well as look at what God is calling us to now,” he said.

He noted the anniversary celebration began with the new year. A planning committee created monthly activities for the congregation to lead up to the big shindig. For example, in January, the church history was shared.

Beth Kelly, church secretary, was part of organizing the celebratory events. She reviewed many historical artifacts to learn that the church once shared space with two other congregations before getting a building of its own.

She explained that the most recent instance was while the current church at 885 Pembina Trail, Detroit Lakes, was being built: The congregation shared a space with St. Luke’s Episcopal Church from 1972-73.

The first Methodist church in Detroit Lakes. The church stood at 807 Washington Ave. until it burned down in 1914. Contributed / United Methodist Church

Kelly noted the interesting tidbit explained why the different churches have such a good connection and still worship together on occasion.

Other interesting historical tidbits learned from preserved documents included:

The first Reverend of the church was Rev. James Gurly. He was a minister employed by the Northern Pacific Railway as a missionary and was Becker County's first-ever missionary.

The first church was completed in January 1879. It was located at 807 Washington Ave. and was the Methodists’ home until 1908; the structure later burned down in 1914. The ministry's second church was built at 1000 Lake Ave. After 64 years, congregation growth encouraged a new church to be built.

United Methodist Church's second church was located at 1000 Lake Avenue. This church served the ministry for 64 years. Contributed / United Methodist Church

The new church hosted its first service on Jan. 29, 1973. The first wedding at the new building was when Lowel Schlauderaff married Deb Normand on Sept. 1, 1973. Then, a baby baptism followed when Scott Sundby was welcomed into Christianity.

The people who had memorable milestones and found and strengthened their connection with God in the 150 years of the church’s existence is the real reason for celebration, Gregory said.