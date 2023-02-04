16 days of frozen fun: Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest celebration set to launch Friday, Feb. 10

DETROIT LAKES — It's February in Detroit Lakes, and that means it's almost time for Polar Fest!

The community's annual winter festival officially gets underway Friday, Feb. 10, continuing through Sunday, Feb. 26 — but there are a couple of events scheduled for earlier in the month as well.

The Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club's annual "Polar-ific" spaghetti dinner is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7, with serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in room G101 at M State (900 Highway 34 East). Both dine-in and takeout options are available, and cost is just $12 per plate.

Another event that launched prior to Polar Fest's official opening day is the "Frosty Pen" kids' writing contest, sponsored by Yellowbright, Inc. Kids between ages 4-7 are invited to submit their winter-themed stories — with artwork included, if they like — via email to dawn@yellowbrightinc.com , from now through Feb. 14. A panel of judges will choose the winners, who will be announced on Feb. 15 via Yellowbright's social media (@yellowbrightinc). Winners will take home cool prizes, including a gift certificate to Bluebird Books, a gift bag of fun writing and art accessories, and a gift card to Detroit Mountain for some frosty fun on the slopes! For more information, visit the website at yellowbrightinc.com .

The rest of the schedule includes a mix of familiar favorites and new events, according to Polar Fest committee volunteer Viva Lauinger, who is chairing the festival this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opening weekend at Polar Fest 2022. Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

"There are well over 50 events people can participate in from Feb. 10-26," she said.

Through the generosity of the event's sponsors, Lauinger added, the festival will once again have two nights of fireworks this year, on Feb. 11 and 25. Both shows will get underway at 7 p.m. on the ice of Little Detroit Lake, near the Pavilion.

Each of the festival's three weekends will also have one big, signature event: The 13th Annual Poles 'N Holes Ice Fishing Derby, hosted by the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary, returns on Saturday, Feb. 11, with fishing from noon to 3 p.m. Then on Saturday, Feb. 18, the ULTRA Snowmobile Club will host its annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally and Swap Meet, with a snowmobile show on the Detroit Lakes City Beach starting at 8 a.m., and a ride starting at noon. And on Saturday, Feb. 25, the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes will host its annual Polar Fest Plunge, with groups and individuals plunging into the ice of Little Detroit Lake for fun and fundraising.

There are some new events on the schedule as well, Lauinger noted.

"On Friday, Feb. 10, the same night as the Daddy's Little Sweetheart Dance, we have a Boys' Night Out at the museum," Lauinger said.

The event, which is intended for boys between ages 3-12 and their moms, grandmas, aunts or other special ladies, will run from 6 to 9 p.m. — concurrently with the dance at the nearby Historic Holmes Theatre, which is intended for girls ages 2-13 and their dads, grandpas, uncles or special friends.

Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club members (from left) Cara Frank, Dave Long and Travis Stone participate in 2022's Polar Fest Plunge. The Polar Fest Plunge returns this year. Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

Also on Friday, there are a couple of other "new" events on the Polar Fest schedule: A special, Polar Fest edition of Detroit Mountain's Burgers, Brews and Bands, which starts at 6:30 p.m., with local musicians Kyle Colby and Rachael Ianiro, and the Detroit Lakes VFW's Cosmic Bingo, which starts at 7 p.m.

"The VFW is a new sponsor this year," said Lauinger, adding that they will be hosting two other events on the schedule: The Welcome to Polaritaville Dance, with the Lakes Area Parrot Heads co-hosting and benefiting the Lakes Area Imagination Library, on Feb. 16; and a "Brrr-ific" Handbag Bingo benefiting the Kiwanis Club on Feb. 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bucks Mill Brewing is also hosting multiple events this year, Lauinger said, including a "Kegs and Pegs" cribbage tournament on Feb. 13; the "Inaugural Polar Bean Bag Tournament" on Feb. 19; and a home brew tasting event on FEb. 22.

"It's fun to see some new businesses and organizations coming on board with new events," she said.

Several local businesses will have Polar Fest food and drink specials and samplings this month as well, including Brygge, The Fireside, Lakeside Tavern, Bucks Mill Brewing and Seven Sisters Spirits.

A wide range of outdoor events will also be on the schedule, from laser tubing at Detroit Mountain to cross-country skiing at Detroit Mountain to snowshoeing at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge — and due to the unpredictability of the weather, these events are being planned for more than one day, Lauinger said. A full schedule is available online at polarfestdl.com .

"Polar Fest has been going on for almost 27 years, and it's growing and getting bigger each year," said Lauinger, adding that the community "really comes together" to make it a fun festival for all ages to enjoy.

If you go

What: Detroit Lakes Polar Fest

Where: In and around Detroit Lakes

When: Feb. 10-26, 2023

Who: Hosted by Detroit Lakes area businesses, community organizations and nonprofits

How: A full schedule of events and activities, including registration information and links for tickets, can be accessed at the website, polarfestdl.com . There will also be regular updates posted on the festival's social media pages.