$17.3 million sales tax question may be on November ballot for Detroit Lakes residents

DETROIT LAKES — Voters in Detroit Lakes may soon be asking themselves if raising $17.3 million in sales tax is the best way to fund City Park improvements to the beachfront, parking and for a new Pavilion.

During the monthly Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 13, City Administrator Kelcey Klemm said that Washington Ballpark may also get a piece of the pie — if the state approves.

He explained the ballpark did not receive bond funding, as it was never added to the bonding bill, so the city is trying to determine if the space fits in with City Park improvements.

“The City’s argument is that Washington Park is clearly in City Park and this is further supported by the Register of Historic Places designation,” the council packet information noted.

Klemm informed the council the city was approved to bring the sales tax question to voters, either in November 2023 with additional costs associated with a special election or in 2024 during the general election. The council has until Aug. 8 to decide if it will hold a referendum this November.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue explained the tax would be placed on taxable items or services in the city.

The consumer sales tax of .5% was used to build a new $6.7 million police station. The .5% consumer tax for the police station project had a 10-year expectancy. It began in Oct. 2019 and the targeted amount was collected much sooner. The tax ends this June.

Klemm reported the opportunity to have a referendum came at an opportune time. He said the Senate adopted a two-year moratorium on any new local sales tax requests.

Council moves forward with new Pavilion design

The City Council recently viewed conceptual designs and floor plans for a new Pavilion building at City Park. However, the majority of the council didn’t like the final proposal and brought the idea back to the drawing board.

RDG provided visuals for the proposed building to replace the current Pavilion. The rendering shows the view from the north entry of the proposed building. The design did not find favor with the City Council. Contributed / City of Detroit Lakes

Hitting reset on the design of a new Pavilion comes at a cost. The council was asked to spend $38,500 for one new general conceptual design and three floor plans renderings for a new Pavilion.

Mayor Matt Brenk noted the architects were asked to bring a design concept that is similar to the existing architecture of the building.

Alderman Ron Zeman felt the design process was being rushed, and unanswered questions remained from previous meetings, including feasibility studies on operating cost information.

Alderman Jaimie Deraney said he was for progress on the project, but felt more direction should be given to those making the designs.

Alderwoman Wendy Spry wanted to continue the momentum forward, as did Alderman Dan Josephson. Josephson added when the concept of a new police station was pitched to the public years ago, the council only had the square footage of the proposed police station.

When it came time to vote, the council unanimously moved forward with purchasing one new conceptual design and three floor plans.