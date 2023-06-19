Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

$17.3 million sales tax question may be on November ballot for Detroit Lakes residents

Detroit Lakes City Council approves one new conceptual Pavilion design and three floor plans.

flower pots pavilion.jpg
A new Pavilion at City Park in Detroit Lakes is part of a $17.3 million sales tax project that is set to go out to voters either in November 2023 or 2024.
Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 2:21 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Voters in Detroit Lakes may soon be asking themselves if raising $17.3 million in sales tax is the best way to fund City Park improvements to the beachfront, parking and for a new Pavilion.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

During the monthly Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 13, City Administrator Kelcey Klemm said that Washington Ballpark may also get a piece of the pie — if the state approves.

He explained the ballpark did not receive bond funding, as it was never added to the bonding bill, so the city is trying to determine if the space fits in with City Park improvements.

“The City’s argument is that Washington Park is clearly in City Park and this is further supported by the Register of Historic Places designation,” the council packet information noted.

Klemm informed the council the city was approved to bring the sales tax question to voters, either in November 2023 with additional costs associated with a special election or in 2024 during the general election. The council has until Aug. 8 to decide if it will hold a referendum this November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Department of Revenue explained the tax would be placed on taxable items or services in the city.

The consumer sales tax of .5% was used to build a new $6.7 million police station. The .5% consumer tax for the police station project had a 10-year expectancy. It began in Oct. 2019 and the targeted amount was collected much sooner. The tax ends this June.

Klemm reported the opportunity to have a referendum came at an opportune time. He said the Senate adopted a two-year moratorium on any new local sales tax requests.

Council moves forward with new Pavilion design

The City Council recently viewed conceptual designs and floor plans for a new Pavilion building at City Park. However, the majority of the council didn’t like the final proposal and brought the idea back to the drawing board.

Pavillion View N Entry.jpg
RDG provided visuals for the proposed building to replace the current Pavilion. The rendering shows the view from the north entry of the proposed building. The design did not find favor with the City Council.
Contributed / City of Detroit Lakes

Hitting reset on the design of a new Pavilion comes at a cost. The council was asked to spend $38,500 for one new general conceptual design and three floor plans renderings for a new Pavilion.

Mayor Matt Brenk noted the architects were asked to bring a design concept that is similar to the existing architecture of the building.

Alderman Ron Zeman felt the design process was being rushed, and unanswered questions remained from previous meetings, including feasibility studies on operating cost information.

Alderman Jaimie Deraney said he was for progress on the project, but felt more direction should be given to those making the designs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alderwoman Wendy Spry wanted to continue the momentum forward, as did Alderman Dan Josephson. Josephson added when the concept of a new police station was pitched to the public years ago, the council only had the square footage of the proposed police station.

When it came time to vote, the council unanimously moved forward with purchasing one new conceptual design and three floor plans.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
062011-RogerStrand 019.jpg
Minnesota
Conservation community in west-central Minnesota and beyond loses one who stood tall
June 19, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes woman sentenced for assault
June 17, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
America Band.jpeg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, June 17-28
June 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
SteveMaanumLoon061723.N.PRE.jpg
Minnesota
A lesson in loony patience: Minnesota photographer wins national award
June 19, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
Driver reports hitting person laying in the road near Minnesota's Lake Ida; victim dead at the scene
June 18, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
Motorist killed in west-central Minnesota crash identified
June 18, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Young people offer profound insight into church
June 18, 2023 10:19 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks