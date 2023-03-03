99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

2 candidates file for special school board election

Ethan Walz and Nerissa Hendrickson to run for Detroit Lakes School Board seat that was vacated in 2022.

special.jpg
The Detroit Lakes School Board is holding a special election in May to fill a school board seat that was vacated after a member resigned before moving out of the district. Filing is open to run as a candidate until Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Ethan Walz and Nerissa Hendrickson have filed for the Detroit Lakes School Board’s special election that will be held on May 9. Filing closed on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The school board seat up for the May 9 special election has a term of 1 ½ years and was vacated by Courtney Henderson, who moved out of the district. Her last board meeting was in October of 2022. Because Henderson resigned after the cutoff date to file for the school board’s regular election in November 2022, a special election is required.

The board agreed to hold the special election in May to allow for potential candidates to prepare to campaign, as well as give candidates that ran in the general election cycle an opportunity to recuperate.

In the interim, the board agreed to appoint a person to fill the vacant seat. The board accepted applications and several applied. The board appointed Jennifer Pedersen, who recently served on the school board, but did not run for reelection in November 2022. Upon appointing Pedersen, board members noted she was chosen from the applicant pool for the interim seat because her experience on the six-member school board would make for a smooth transition.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Osage man faces sexual misconduct charge
March 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_0143 (2).JPG
Local
Becker County Museum's new science floor, gift shop now open
March 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: This downtown Detroit Lakes restaurant makes visitors feel like family
March 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ginny Walker, rural Detroit Lakes