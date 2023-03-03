2 candidates file for special school board election

DETROIT LAKES — Ethan Walz and Nerissa Hendrickson have filed for the Detroit Lakes School Board’s special election that will be held on May 9. Filing closed on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The school board seat up for the May 9 special election has a term of 1 ½ years and was vacated by Courtney Henderson, who moved out of the district. Her last board meeting was in October of 2022. Because Henderson resigned after the cutoff date to file for the school board’s regular election in November 2022, a special election is required.

The board agreed to hold the special election in May to allow for potential candidates to prepare to campaign, as well as give candidates that ran in the general election cycle an opportunity to recuperate.

In the interim, the board agreed to appoint a person to fill the vacant seat. The board accepted applications and several applied. The board appointed Jennifer Pedersen, who recently served on the school board, but did not run for reelection in November 2022. Upon appointing Pedersen, board members noted she was chosen from the applicant pool for the interim seat because her experience on the six-member school board would make for a smooth transition.

