2nd annual Lakes Area EV Event set for Aug. 12 at First Lutheran Church

DETROIT LAKES — The first-ever Lakes Area EV (Electric Vehicle) Event was held last October in Detroit Lakes, with much success.

An estimated 100-150 people attended the inaugural event at First Lutheran Church, with about two-thirds of them sticking around to hear the keynote presentation by former TV and radio meteorologist Paul Douglas.

Organizers are hoping that even more people come to the second annual EV event, set for next Saturday, Aug. 12. Like the first one, it will be held at First Lutheran Church, but there have been a few format changes.

For one, it will be held in August instead of October; for another, it will take place earlier in the day, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will also feature a different keynote speaker: J. Drake Hamilton of Fresh Energy, who will discuss the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 as well as its various electrification incentives (i.e., rebates and tax incentives for energy efficiency and clean energy improvements). The presentation will take place at noon in the church sanctuary.

There will also be an electric vehicle owners' panel at 11 a.m., which is new this year, according to Dr. Bill Henke, president of the Prairie Woods Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America — aka "the Ikes." He noted that there will also be approximately 10-15 electric vehicles on display in the church parking lot, with owners on hand to answer questions, and about a dozen others available for test driving.

Rochert area resident Bernie Meyer brought his 2018 Nissan Leaf to the inaugural Lakes Area EV Event last October. About 10-15 area electric vehicle owners are expected to bring their EVs to the second annual event, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 12, at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The driving route will be the same eight-minute loop through downtown Detroit Lakes that was used for the first EV event, Henke said, adding that all of the test driving spots at last year's expo filled up pretty quickly, so those attending this year's event who would like the opportunity to take an EV for a spin should come early and get signed up.

Bridget Penton, an energy services specialist with Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU), said that there will be some e-bikes (i.e., electrically powered bicycles) on hand for test driving as well. Also on display will be some electrically powered devices like lawnmowers and snow blowers.

Attendees at last year's inaugural Lakes Area EV Event had an opportunity to take an e-bike out for a spin in the First Lutheran Church parking lot in Detroit Lakes. E-bikes and electric vehicles will also be on hand for test driving at the second annual Lakes Area EV Event, which is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Lutheran. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Inside the church, there will be various information booths set up — including some area HVAC contractors — and activities for kids of all ages, including one that was very popular last year.

"They will be able to build a wind generator and test it in a wind tunnel," Henke said, adding that this interactive activity was very well-attended last year, so they brought it back.

All of the morning's activities are designed to be family-friendly, and to help attendees "get a better feel for electrification as a whole," Penton said.

Both the Ikes and DLPU are sponsors of this year's event, along with West Central Climate Action, Lake Region Electric Cooperative, Ottertail Power and Wild Rice Electric. There is no cost to attend.

If you go

What: Second annual Lakes Area EV Event

Where: First Lutheran Church, 912 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes (events will take place inside the church and in the parking lot behind it)

When: Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Discussion panel with area electric vehicle owners set for 11 a.m., with keynote presentation by J. Drake Hamilton of Fresh Energy to follow at noon.

Who: Co-hosted by Detroit Lakes Public Utilities, Otter Tail Power Company, Lake Region Electric Cooperative, Wild Rice Electric Company, Prairie Woods Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, and West Central Climate Action.

How: Event is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit freshenergy.org/event/2023-lakes-area-electric-vehicle-event or its Facebook event page.