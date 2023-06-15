3 bears visit Detroit Lakes area in the past week

DETROIT LAKES — In the past week, one bear was wandering near South Shore Drive. One bear went for a dip in Lake Lida. And, one tried to scratch through a window screen to get into a house in Ponsford.

Gavin Ehlen, who is living at his grandmother’s lake place on Lake Lida, recorded a black bear taking a swim between two docks on Tuesday, June 13.

“I was catching up on administrative invoicing and looked out the window,” he said, noting he saw a black animal from the corner of his eye. “I thought, no neighbors have a dog that big. Then, I realized I was looking at a black bear.”

Ehlen said he had never seen a black bear around the cabin before, but there were rumors one had visited several years ago.

Michelle Christianson said she was sitting in a recliner and looked out the window to see the bear by an oak tree at her home in Ponsford. The bear proceeded to try and get in the house before eating garbage. Contributed / Michelle Christianson

When the black bear emerged from the woods and wandered to the lake for a dip, Ehlen said there was “quite a bit of activity on the beach” that morning. A house was under construction, a table saw was buzzing, and the bear did not seem skittish at all. He estimated the bear was a year or two old and about 200 pounds.

“It was bigger than I was,” he said.

After the dip in the lake, Ehlen said the bear stopped at bird feeders for a snack before wandering down the road.

After recording the bear’s visit, Ehlen went to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources webpage where sightings can be reported.

Ehlen said he plans to put his bird feeder on a much higher hook and ensure garbage is not left out. He added it was garbage day in the area, and some left bags on the street. Easy access to refuse may be an issue, should the bear return.

The same day, around 6:30 p.m., Becker County Dispatch received a call about a bear trying to scratch its way through the window of a residence in Ponsford.

Michelle Christianson said she was sitting in a recliner and looked out the window to see the bear by an oak tree.

“I got up as he was going around the house,” she said. “I found him scratching at the back window.”

She tried to scare the bear away with loud noises, but it walked to the front of the house and made its way to their porch. Next to the porch it found their trash bins.

“It was not scared of us,” she said. “It grabbed a trash bag from the trash can and sat there for a while. We tried slamming on the glass; people drove up and honked the horn, but it didn’t go anywhere.”

She added the bear did not show any signs of aggression.

Christianson called the DNR. She said she was told the bear would likely hang around for an hour or so and then disappear.

“It did just that,” she said. “The DNR guy told us if it becomes an ongoing issue to call them and they could set up a live trap.”

Christianson guessed the bear was a year or two old and estimated it was about three feet tall on all four legs and 150 pounds.

“We’ve had bear walk by our house before, but not hang out on our property so boldly,” she said. “Usually when they see us, they run.”

DNR Wildlife Supervisor Rob Baden explained young bear sightings become more prevalent around this time of year, as young bears are leaving their mother’s protection.

A black bear was spotted by several people driving along South Shore Drive near the former Center Stage Dance Studio building on Wednesday, June 14. Screen capture from video by Jean Weaver

“So, you have young bears traveling on their own for the first time,” Baden said. “They are learning the area and trying to find a new home range; while doing that, they may get into some mischief because they don’t know better.”

He recommended removing bird feeders, bringing pet food inside and locking up garbage cans (or bringing them into the garage). Baden also encouraged informing neighbors of the bear sighting, so they can do the same.

If there is a recurring issue with a bear in the area, call Baden at 218-846-8476.

Jean Weaver also captured video of the bear on South Shore Drive. She was driving when she came across the bear and posted a public video of the encounter on her social media page.

The bear sightings follow a bear visiting downtown Detroit Lakes in the early hours of June 2.