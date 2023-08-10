3 more pickleball courts to be added to Peoples Park in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes City Council approved three new pickleball courts to be installed at Peoples Park. The courts are to be placed at the north end of the park, adjacent to the current courts. The new courts are to be paid for by the Detroit Lakes Pickleball Association.

Peoples Park is located along Rossman Avenue and across from the Becker County Fairgrounds. The park is 7.1 acres and offers seasonal skating rinks, a basketball court, volleyball court, skate park, picnic shelter, playground and more. The first six pickleball courts opened in the park during the summer of 2019.

During the council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Alderman Ron Zeman recalled the cost for six courts was $400,000.

“Well, now, just a few years later we’re going to put in three pickleball courts and the price is still the same — $400,000,” Zeman said.

After the meeting, Public Works Director Shawn King confirmed the estimated price of the pickleball courts. He emphasized that no estimates have been received. He added the original courts received about $200,000 in donations from the Detroit Lakes Pickleball Association, with the remainder coming from park dedication funds. However, the three proposed courts would be fully funded by the pickleball association with the current funding expectations.

At the council meeting, Alderman Wendy Spry asked about the location of the courts and how much green space would be left in the park.

Alderman Jackie Buboltz explained the three courts were part of the Peoples Park conceptual master plan, which was reviewed at a Detroit Lakes City Council work session last April.

The Detroit Lakes Park Board created and approved a conceptual plan for Peoples Park, which included three more pickleball courts on the north side of the park. Contributed / City of Detroit Lakes

Cameras being purchased for Long Lake Park

Long Lake Park may soon have security cameras on-site. King explained the park board budgets $20,000 annually for camera systems at parks. They also have a priority list.

“The next on the priority list is Long Lake Park,” he said.

King explained bids were received and the price came in well under budget at $10,391. The cost includes several cameras, brackets, mounts and so forth, as well as installation.

After the meeting, King explained four locations in the park are planned for cameras. At those locations, there may be more than one camera installed.

The 38.9-acre park with a picnic shelter, a Department of Natural Resources boat launch, playground area and more is located at 17743 Longview Drive, Detroit Lakes.