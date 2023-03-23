5 Lakers heading to 58th Annual National Leadership Conference

DETROIT LAKES — Nineteen students from Detroit Lakes High School participated in the annual Minnesota Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference held March 9-11 at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency.

During the school year, more than 1,500 Minnesota BPA student members took part in the organization's competitive events program, allowing them to compete in more than 70 events that were focused in the areas of finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communication and design, and management and marketing. The competitions are designed to prepare students to succeed and assess real-world business skills and problem-solving abilities.

After qualifying at the Region 6 conference in January, regional winners put their talents to the test during the State Leadership Conference. The students were accompanied by Detroit Lakes High School BPA Advisor Braeden Hogie.

Students who received state recognition include:



Madison Blahut competed in Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications and got third.



Ava Morrison competed in Advanced Word Processing and placed third and in Advanced Office Systems and Procedures where she placed sixth.



Kate Taves competed in Payroll Accounting and placed fifth.



Rylie Wendt entered the Advanced Office Systems and Procedures competition and placed fifth and the Advanced Word Processing event and placed ninth.



Morgan Hausten entered the ICD-10-CM Medical Diagnostic Coding and placed sixth and the Ethics and Professionalism contest and placed fourth.



Ella Bommersbach, Laura Syltie and Nick Tobkin were the Financial Analyst Team and placed fourth in their event.



Brodi Lade, Sydney Miller and Isla Pender made up the Global Marketing Team, which placed eighth.



This April, Blahut, Morrison, Wendt, Hausten and Taves will enter a national competition with the top students at the 58th Annual National Leadership Conference, which is the pinnacle of BPA competition. Members will head to Anaheim, California, on April 26-30.