99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

5 Lakers heading to 58th Annual National Leadership Conference

DL students compete at annual Minnesota Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference .

state bpa 2023.jpg
Detroit Lakes High School students attending the annual Minnesota Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference March 9-11 in Minneapolis. Front row, from left: Brodi Lade, Sydney Miller, Ella Bommersbach, Laura Syltie and Kate Taves. Middle row, from left: Marv Mai, Isla Pender, Madison Blahut, Rylie Wendt, Ava Morrison, Brayden Sjoblom and Morgan Hausten. Back row, from left: Elle Bettcher, Nick Tobkin, Dylan Shefelbine, Charlie Zok, Cade Jackson and Mason Carrier.
Contributed / Braeden Hogie
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 10:48 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Nineteen students from Detroit Lakes High School participated in the annual Minnesota Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference held March 9-11 at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency.

During the school year, more than 1,500 Minnesota BPA student members took part in the organization's competitive events program, allowing them to compete in more than 70 events that were focused in the areas of finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communication and design, and management and marketing. The competitions are designed to prepare students to succeed and assess real-world business skills and problem-solving abilities.

After qualifying at the Region 6 conference in January, regional winners put their talents to the test during the State Leadership Conference. The students were accompanied by Detroit Lakes High School BPA Advisor Braeden Hogie.

Students who received state recognition include:

  • Madison Blahut competed in Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications and got third.
  • Ava Morrison competed in Advanced Word Processing and placed third and in Advanced Office Systems and Procedures where she placed sixth.
  • Kate Taves competed in Payroll Accounting and placed fifth.
  • Rylie Wendt entered the Advanced Office Systems and Procedures competition and placed fifth and the Advanced Word Processing event and placed ninth.
  • Morgan Hausten entered the ICD-10-CM Medical Diagnostic Coding and placed sixth and the Ethics and Professionalism contest and placed fourth.
  • Ella Bommersbach, Laura Syltie and Nick Tobkin were the Financial Analyst Team and placed fourth in their event.
  • Brodi Lade, Sydney Miller and Isla Pender made up the Global Marketing Team, which placed eighth.

This April, Blahut, Morrison, Wendt, Hausten and Taves will enter a national competition with the top students at the 58th Annual National Leadership Conference, which is the pinnacle of BPA competition. Members will head to Anaheim, California, on April 26-30.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime report: Firearms stolen in Detroit Lakes burglary; Ogema man arrested on warrant after calling for help
March 23, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Rural Menahga man sentenced for domestic assault
March 23, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: Becker County Board was wrong -- gun storage bills are a good first step
March 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  James Weivoda, Detroit Lakes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Kaydence Swiers signing.jpg
Prep
Girls soccer: Kaydence Swiers commits to Concordia College
March 23, 2023 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
snow rollup for March 23.png
Local
Snow removal starts at midnight for these Detroit Lakes streets
March 22, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Speaking Proudly contestants
Local
Speaking Proudly seeks high school girls for oratory competition
March 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Copper Street Brass.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, March 22-April 1
March 22, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff