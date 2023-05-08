5 Lakers sign letters of commitment to Project SEARCH

DETROIT LAKES — Sofia Gag is one of five Detroit Lakes residents that signed a commitment letter to join the inaugural year of Project SEARCH in Detroit Lakes.

Project SEARCH is a collaboration between the Detroit Lakes School District and Essentia Health to provide young adults with disabilities, ages 18-21, an internship where they learn an employable skill set.

Project SEARCH started in Minnesota in 2009 and has seen more than 1,000 residents enter the program. Of those who completed the internship, 75% obtained employment afterward. Gag is hoping to be one of those success stories.

The 18-year-old daughter of Kelly and Andrew Gag explained she has autism and ADHD, which can make certain aspects of life more challenging. From improving social skills to learning new job skills, Gag is eager to see what doors the experience opens in her future.

Gag said after learning about Project SEARCH she applied, interviewed and attended a skill assessment event.

“At the skill assessment, I was nervous at first, but then I got there and it wasn’t too bad,” she said.

After the assessment test, Gag returned home and began checking the mailbox regularly.

“When I got the acceptance letter in the mail, I was really excited,” she said.

The acceptance letter informed Gag she was selected for the inaugural Detroit Lakes class of Project SEARCH. To make it official, Gag and the other interns accepted into the program were invited for an official signing day on May 5. The group will begin their internship in the fall.

“I’m excited to learn different career opportunities and learn about different job fields,” Gag said. “We’ll see how it goes, but if I do well, there might be a job offer there (at Essentia). That would be really cool.”

Jackie Buboltz, the mission integration director at Essentia Health, and Wendy Fritz, a member of the Detroit Lakes School District Laker Transition team, are two of the many leaders working to make Project SEARCH a success. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Jackie Buboltz, the mission integration director at Essentia Health, said she was pleased with the response to Project SEARCH from the community, as more than 20 potential interns attended the informational meeting a few months ago.

As residents considered applying for the program, Essentia Health began creating internship opportunities. Buboltz explained an Essentia Health in Wisconsin offers Project SEARCH, so information on how to build a successful program was gathered from that hospital. Departments at the local health clinic were also invited to discuss job skill training opportunities for interns, she said.

Buboltz explained intern jobs may include sanitizing rooms and equipment, working in the food industry, checking expiration dates and more.

“You’d be surprised at what has an expiration — like tongue depressors,” Buboltz said.

Wendy Fritz is a member of the Detroit Lakes School District Laker Transition team. The team assists adult-aged students with disabilities who have independent living skills. In addition to on-the-job training, Fritz said there is a classroom element as well. Interns learn what it means to be a team player, how to use constructive criticism to improve, financial literacy, internet safety and more.

