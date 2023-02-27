72-year-old Detroit Lakes man takes the plunge for the first time

DETROIT LAKES — Doug Friendshuh walked across thick ice until he found open water on Detroit Lake. He paused for a moment, looked at the crowd of onlookers and plunged into the fridge water. For the next hour, person after person followed in the 72-year-old’s footsteps.

The breathtaking event, also known as the Polar Plunge , is held annually during the Polar Fest celebration in Detroit Lakes to fundraise for the Boys and Girls Club. This year the plunge took place on Saturday, Feb. 25 with temperatures and winds in the low teens. This year, the event raised about $55,000 for the club.

Patrick Petermann (right) was the announcer for the annual Polar Plunge in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Petermann is the executive director of Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes, which hosts the event as a fundraiser. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Friendshuh became a first-time plunger this year to bring awareness to the Engage program, which provides mental, physical and spiritual activities for retirees in the community. One Engage activity took them to the Boys and Girls Club in Detroit Lakes.

“I learned about the organization and their fundraiser, the Polar Plunge,” he said. “I thought it would be a good idea to raise money for them. So, I decided to take the plunge.”

His wife, Robin, was a hard pass on taking the plunge with him. So, he tried talking other members of the Engage group into joining.

“It turns out they have more brain cells than I do,” Friendshuh said. “So, I called my daughter (Amy Fish of Detroit Lakes) and asked. She called back a few days later and said her husband and son would be joining me.”

After taking the plunge, the jumpers were able to rush into a heated changing room. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

He noted both his son-in-law (Randall Fish) and grandson (Zach Fish) had taken the plunge before.

“I did a little training, too,” Friendshuh said, adding that he kayaks with a group year-round. In the winter months they find rivers. While the other kayakers took a gentle approach to launching at a recent outing, he went in with rigor. “I hit some ice and flipped.”

While the water hadn’t warmed up much from when Friendshuh flipped his kayak to when he took the plunge, he applauded the event organizers for keeping jumpers safe with divers in the water to assist as needed, as well as providing warming houses for a quick change of clothes.

Cj Lotzer of the famous YouTube channel, CBoysTV.com, took the plunge along with other members of the CBoys crew. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“It ran like a well-oiled machine,” he said. “After my ice bath, I changed, had some hot cocoa, a few bites and took a nap.”

While the Polar Plunge may not be for everyone, Friendshuh encouraged all retirees to join Engage. Friendshuh began attending Engage’s coffee and crumb cake gathering at the Holmes Art Cellar on Monday mornings.

“At first, I went once a month for coffee, treats and socialization,” he said. “Now, I’m going to two or three events per week. I still go for coffee and goodies, but I also enjoy snowshoeing and hiking, and I'm going to try curling. I like outdoor activities, but there is bingo, mahjong, cards, cribbage, book clubs, dancing …. With Engage, if you’re bored, it’s your own fault.”

For more information about Engage, contact Melia Stevenson, 508-466-4410 or visit the Engage website, https://www.dlccc.org/engage.html.

