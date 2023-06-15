Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
80 locations in Detroit Lakes to receive curb and gutter maintenance

Sidewalks and approaches to also be repaired in designated areas of Detroit Lakes.

ResidentGutter.jpg
Larry and Dorothy Peterson, who reside at 215 North Street E, were scheduled for 19 feet of curb and gutter work, which totaled about $2,009. They discussed the cause of the gutter damage, suggesting state snow plows created the problem.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 11:49 AM

DETROIT LAKES — About 80 locations in Detroit Lakes are slated for maintenance to sidewalks, approaches, curbs and gutters.

The total bill for the work is $273,500. Of the total, the city share was stated to be $152,200 (which included half the cost for each parcel receiving work, as well as full costs for city-owned properties). The remaining $121,300 will be assessed to property owners. Project costs range from $191 for 3 feet of curb and gutter work and 1 foot of walkway work along Front Street West to $9,642 for 114 feet of curb and gutter work along 1095 Villa Lane.

During the Detroit Lakes City Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 13, a public hearing regarding the scheduled maintenance was held. Two property owners shared their concerns about the project with the council.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

Larry and Dorothy Peterson, who reside at 215 North Street E, were scheduled for 19 feet of curb and gutter work, which totaled about $2,009. After the city paid half, the property owner had a remaining bill of $1,004. The Petersons explained they believed that the damage to the curb was done by state plow trucks, as the property is on Highway 34.

“You can see where they’ve been scraping everything up,” Larry Peterson said, adding he didn’t understand why they should pay for damage state workers created. He also expressed concern that the damage would return shortly after it was fixed.

2.jpg
1/3: The Detroit Lakes City Council hosted a public hearing for recommended curb and gutter maintenance in the city. After the public hearing the work was approved by resolution. (Swipe right to see the next page.)
3.jpg
2/3: The Detroit Lakes City Council hosted a public hearing for recommended curb and gutter maintenance in the city. After the public hearing the work was approved by resolution.
pg 1.jpg
3/3: The Detroit Lakes City Council hosted a public hearing for recommended curb and gutter maintenance in the city. After the public hearing the work was approved by resolution.

The City Council was advised by their counsel that the city cannot bring action against the state.

Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm offered to reach out to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and ask if they would be willing to provide assistance for the potential damage done by plows to the curb and gutter.

The city also offered the Petersons an option of a payment plan for the assessment, which the city offers for assessments greater than $500. City staff also offered to provide information regarding a senior citizen assessment deferral program.

While Peterson initially declined additional assistance to pay the assessment, he did inquire why 19 feet of the curb and gutter were being removed when the damaged portion was much less.

Public Works Director Shawn King explained that to properly repair concrete, it must be removed and replaced at the joints, or by an entire panel.

Also addressing the council regarding the scheduled maintenance work was Gerardo Garza of 1739 Long Bridge Road. His property was scheduled for 25 feet of curb and gutter repair for a total of $2,629. After the city paid half of the bill, Garza's portion was $1,315.

Garza misunderstood the letter that was sent to him, as he thought the city was installing sidewalks on his property. King informed him the work was solely to repair the curb and gutter already in place.

“OK, sounds good then,” Garza replied.

The council approved the resolution to move forward with the maintenance project.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



