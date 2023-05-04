80-year-old man dies after grass fire near swamp

DETROIT LAKES — An 80-year-old male from Frazee died after suffering severe burns from a fire on Wednesday, May 3.

The grass near a swamp was reportedly on fire at a residence along 440th Avenue, Frazee. Life Link was called for air transport of the victim.

Frazee Fire Department Chief Nathan Matejka stated firefighters were paged at 5:45 p.m. The fire department is about 15 minutes away from the location of the fire.

“We arrived and extinguished the fire with assistance from the DL-DNR and the Wolf Lake Fire Department,” Matejka said. “We were on scene for about two hours. All firefighters made it home safely.”

In addition to the Frazee Fire Department, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Frazee Police Department, DNR Fire–DL and Wolf Lake Fire Department responded to the call.