A closer look at the 'most consequential' session for voting rights since 1973 in Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a DFLer, believes strongly in democracy, and says that the more people who can easily and securely vote, the better for everyone.

But he understands why people might be concerned about a new state law that “automatically” registers people to vote when they get a driver’s license. Especially since undocumented people can once again get driver’s licenses in Minnesota. They had that ability until 2003.

“It’s a fair question,” Simon said in an interview. “It’s not conspiratorial at all to ask what protections are there” to keep people from voting illegally.

First, he said, it’s important to know that “the Minnesota Department of Public Safety has decades of experience in issuing driver’s licenses to people not eligible to vote.”

Simon said his own mother, who came to this country from Austria, had a green card and a driver’s license for some 30 years — but was never able to vote because she was not an American citizen.

Other Minnesotans who are eligible to drive, but not to vote, include 17-year-olds, he said. And there are other groups as well. “There are lots of people who are not eligible to vote, but are eligible to drive — it’s not the same thing,” he said.

Simon wishes lawmakers had used some word other than “automatic” to describe the new law, since there is nothing automatic about it — no machines or artificial intelligence, he said. “Real human beings are doing real filtering and screening of people,” Simon said.

This particular law, he said, requires people being registered to vote to first produce proof of citizenship — which means things like a passport, an original U.S. birth certificate, a naturalization certificate, or a certificate of citizenship.

“The only 'automatic' part is that those eligible to vote will be presumed to want to register to vote,” Simon said. “They can always opt-out.”

He added that “it’s highly unlikely we’ll see many cases” of attempted voter fraud. “Human beings are always involved in the process, and there are a number of safeguards and firewalls in place,” he said. “This is not new for the Department of Public Safety.”

When it comes to elections and voting, this year’s legislative session was the most consequential since 1973, Simon said. “This is the kind of legislative session you see only a couple times a century,” he said.

“It was very successful for democracy and voting and access to the ballot box,” he said. “And for security — it’s always a balance. One of our secrets of success in Minnesota is getting the balance right.”

Minnesota also enhanced its criminal code to better protect poll workers, making it a gross misdemeanor to harass or threaten election judges and other election officials.

“The bar is high here (to levy the new criminal charge),” he said. “We have a First Amendment that needs to be protected here.” The law doesn’t stop anyone from having conversations, asking questions and sharing beliefs with poll workers, even forcefully stated beliefs.

But when people move beyond mere speech into threatening conduct, then the new law can be applied at the discretion of local law enforcement.

Simon gave a few examples of the type of conduct that inspired legislators to enact the new law. All occurred in Minnesota.

One county election worker was frightened to be followed to her car in a dark parking lot by a person who was angry about election issues.

In another case, the head of elections for another Minnesota county was called repeatedly at home over the course of a weekend by somebody who was upset about election issues.

And after the 2022 election, an elections administrator in a Minnesota county was physically accosted in her office by a person upset over election issues, and deputies had to intervene. “Fortunately, the sheriff’s office is in the same building,” Simon said.

Colorado, Maine, New Hampshire and Oregon have also enacted similar laws to protect poll workers, he said.

Speech is not the issue, Simon said. The new law involves conduct that harasses or threatens election workers. “It’s an additional tool for local law enforcement to deal with people whose conduct a reasonable person would find intimidating or threatening,” he said.

A new law also allows people to vote after they have left prison and before they have finished their supervised release. This involves “people who have left prison behind but are still on supervised release — sometimes for years or decades, by the way,” Simon said. “Now they have the right to vote.”

Minnesota is the 23rd state to enact such a law. “North Dakota has done it, Kentucky, Indiana — this is the national trend,” he said.

Studies show that voting, and similar things that give former prisoners a sense of ownership and acceptance, have been found to lower the odds of people re-offending and going back to prison, he said.

Minnesota lawmakers also acted this session to preregister 16- and 17-year-olds to make it easier for them to vote when they turn 18.

States that have already done this have seen “a noticeable uptick in people who vote for the first time at age 18,” Simon said. And those people who first vote at a younger age are more likely to make voting a lifelong habit, he said.