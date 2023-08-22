A door in the woods near Vergas sparks curiosity

DETROIT LAKES — Not far from Vergas, along County Highway 4, stands a blue door. There is no house attached. Only lush wild prairie grass leads to the eight-panel door that appears to open into the woods.

A blue door along County Highway 4 in Vergas has caught the attention, and imagination, of social media users. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The oddity has garnered a lot of attention on social media. With almost 2,000 people showing interest in the door on a year-old Reddit thread and another 2,000 on a more recent Facebook post . Some simply find it creepy, while others find it intriguing.

Mari McCullough, who owns the property with her husband, Marshall, was tickled when she learned about the viral trajectory their door has taken. They are contemplating adding a little more mystery with a lantern.

“It’s about fun and bringing joy or smiles through something unexpected,” she said.

Marshall and their son Shane helped install the door. The two cut a path to where the posts would be set in the ground and then placed the door. They battled poison ivy and marsh but achieved Mari’s vision.

“She’s always liked art and this is an extension of that,” Marshall said. “I put up her art.”

“Put up with my art,” Mari added with a playful nudge and a smile.

The McCullough property has a few other surprises — for invited guests.

“The blue door is the only one you can see from the road,” Mari said. “But, it all started about six or seven years ago with a red door.”

A neighbor happened to be tearing down a house and asked if they wanted any furnishings, and the McCulloughs took a door.

A large dragonfly at the Mari and Marshall McCullough property was one of the first things to decorate the 140 acres of woods around the property in rural Vergas. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I’ve always wanted to paint a door red and hang it in the woods,” Mari explained. “A red door has many meanings all around the world.”

While some cultures see the red door as a sign of luck and good health, others use it as a symbol of wealth. In the U.S., the red door was a symbol during the Civil War.

“It was a sign of the Underground Railroad; a sign of welcome, food and rest,” she said. “Now, for me, it is a way to welcome my friends before they knock on the (house) door.”

In the woods at the Mari and Marshall McCullough property, a flamingo carved from a tree stump was installed. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Art is sometimes contradictory, and the McCulloughs appear to have embraced the Oscar Wilde saying, “In art there is no such thing as a universal truth.” Not far from the red door is a gnome, standing on a rock stool on a stump. The gnome is holding a sign that suggests visitors “Leave.”

While cruising up the long gravel driveway, guests of the McCulloughs may also see a large dragonfly on a tree and a flamingo cut from wood standing on a tree stump. The 140-acre property offers a lot of wood for future artistic installments.

“I’m thinking an orange door might be next,” Mari said. “I don’t know where to put it yet, though.”