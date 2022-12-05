Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A half-dozen cases of mailbox vandalism reported near Vergas

On Saturday morning, a deputy responding to a report that a vehicle ran over some mailboxes on Leek Lake Drive found that six separate addresses had their mailboxes, E911 number signs, posts, and other signage vandalized by a vehicle that ran them over in what appears to be a deliberate act.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
December 05, 2022 11:07 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating mailbox vandalism near Vergas.

On Saturday morning, a deputy responding to a report that a vehicle ran over some mailboxes on Leek Lake Drive found that six separate addresses had their mailboxes, E911 number signs, posts, and other signage vandalized by a vehicle that ran them over in what appears to be a deliberate act.

The damage occurred on Leek Lake Drive, Candor Hall Road, and Tee Lake Road. A large boot print was seen at one of the locations. The vehicle also drove in the ditch for some distance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYOTTER TAIL COUNTYCRIME AND COURTS
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What to read next
campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Local
Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
December 23, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SB.jpg
Local
Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
December 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Klobuchar: Legislation helps families locate missing loved ones with Alzheimer's and autism
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
December 23, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
ATVEken.jpg
Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter