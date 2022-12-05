A half-dozen cases of mailbox vandalism reported near Vergas
On Saturday morning, a deputy responding to a report that a vehicle ran over some mailboxes on Leek Lake Drive found that six separate addresses had their mailboxes, E911 number signs, posts, and other signage vandalized by a vehicle that ran them over in what appears to be a deliberate act.
DETROIT LAKES — The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating mailbox vandalism near Vergas.
The damage occurred on Leek Lake Drive, Candor Hall Road, and Tee Lake Road. A large boot print was seen at one of the locations. The vehicle also drove in the ditch for some distance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.
