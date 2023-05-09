A lot of news came out of the White Earth State of the Nation event

DETROIT LAKES — A lot of news came out of the State of the Nation address given May 3 by White Earth Chairman Michael Fairbanks.

Case in point: White Earth is close to opening doors to its medical cannabis program, which – thanks to the legalization of marijuana in Minnesota – means White Earth is “very near to large economic development for us and the entire area,” Fairbanks said.

White Earth voted to pursue a medical cannabis program in 2020, which means “we have had several years to develop and get ahead of everybody else – we’re so very, very proud,” of the White Earth personnel involved in creating the program, he added.

White Earth has also made strides to fight homelessness by creating supportive housing. “We’ve looked at how we can combat this – get people out of homelessness and into better living conditions,” Fairbanks said. Towards that end, a 24-unit supportive housing complex is opening in White Earth.

The White Earth veterans honor guard at the State of the Union event in Mahnomen on May 3, 2023. Contributed/White Earth

That ties into the band’s earlier purchase of the Ridgeway Court Apartments in Bemidji and its purchase of the Star of the Lakes Hotel in Detroit Lakes – formerly America’s Best Value Inn next to Perkins.

Sometimes a home or neighborhood environment can be toxic to people trying to quit drugs and find recovery, and it’s helpful to provide a temporary place for them to live elsewhere.

The Star of the Lakes Hotel “is designed to work with our opioid program,” Fairbanks said. “It’s a place where we can stabilize them before we get them into treatment … our overdose response teams would get out there and have no (safe) place to bring them.”

He also said that White Earth is looking into creating its own propane company to provide power to homes and businesses throughout the reservation. “A lot of us suffer with that, with large energy bills in the winter,” he said. The Tribal Utilities Commission has “one of the best consultants in North America,” working on the issue, he added.

In Naytahwaush, a medical facility will soon open “for all our membership,” Fairbanks said, as a joint venture between the band and the Indian Health Service.

There were dozens of booths set up for the White Earth State of the Nation event at the Shooting Star Event Center. Contributed/White Earth

And the tribe has acquired hundreds of acres near Jack Haw Lake – located between White Earth Lake and Strawberry Lake – for dormitories and other infrastructure for its men’s acute care unit for chemical dependency treatment. “Give a big hand to them (the tribal Behavioral Health Division) for opening it up,” Fairbanks said.

In other infrastructure news, the White Earth Tribal College is celebrating 25 years, and the tribe has a $30 million building request, including a gymnasium, now awaiting legislative action. “I’ve been advocating for the tribal college for many, many years,” Fairbanks said.

White Earth also hopes to improve relations with neighboring counties and cities. “I feel these relationships are very important,” he said, noting that “for the first time in many, many years, we had a meeting with Becker County. That meeting with a county committee “was kind of awkward at first, but as we got deeper into the agenda, it got looser, it got better,” he said.

Mahnomen County, too, “is very important, because we have so much in common,” he said. “We’re talking to these counties – how can we help, how can we be effective with our county neighbors?”

The White Earth Tribal Council. Contributed/White Earth

White Earth also presented its flags to the Bemidji City Council recently. Representatives from Leech lake and Red Lake were also there. “We talked about our relationship with these towns that sit around the edges of our reservation,” Fairbanks said.

He also noted that White Earth had a bumper crop of wild rice last year. “There was 172,000 pounds of wild rice harvested last year on our reservation,” Fairbanks said. “We went to every landing on Rice Lake, with the elders, we prayed to the rice, and look what happened! We honor our manoomin that feeds us, the grain that grows on water. It’s so important to all of us – that’s why we’re here.”

And with the price of wild rice up around $6 a pound, the harvest was also good financially, “for all of us,” he said.

White Earth has implemented a moratorium on feedlots within reservation boundaries. ”It’s something we as a council are working on, just so you know that,” he said.

In the future, White Earth hopes to assume control of the 42,724 acres that make up the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge, which was established in 1938 as a refuge breeding ground for migratory birds and other wildlife.

“We want the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge back,” Fairbanks said. “It was taken away from us in the 1930s. We want it back – that’s something we’re working hard on.” The tribe has approached several Minnesota members of Congress, including U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, for help with the Tamarac Refuge.

White Earth is also seeking a bill to gain control of the 160,000-acre White Earth Forest, which is located in Mahnomen, Clearwater, and Becker counties and is divided into three units: Northeast, West, and South.

White Earth Tribal Chairman Michael Fairbanks speaks at the State of the Nation event in Mahnomen May 3, 2023. Contributed/White Earth

“We want our forest back,” Fairbanks said. “Also, we are buying land back pretty fast, so we’re working on that, too.”

He also assured senior citizens that “our health care and our health board has to improve – that’s what I’m going to be working on.”

Another goal is to strengthen the endangered Ojibwe language.

We’re gonna bring our language back, it’s so important,” he said. “We're going to get the language immersion program off the ground.”

White Earth Tribal Secretary-Treasurer Michael LaRoque also spoke at the event, vowing to hold the line on the annual budget by holding department heads accountable.

“We were $14 million in the hole in Fiscal Year 2022,” he said. “That’s not a good place for us to be in.”

This fiscal year, he said, “I reached out to all our department heads and our executive director and said ‘I’m going to keep you on task to stay within the budget.’ This is the second quarter and we’re still on budget.”

White Earth has also made great strides in incorporating native preference into its employee hiring process, he said.

Now, 67% of employees at the Shooting Star Casino are enrolled members or descendants, and that goes for 71% of general government employees as well. The numbers are higher yet in management.

And when you take into account members of other tribes, the overall numbers are higher still – 73% of casino employees and 88% of tribal government employees in White Earth are Native Americans.

“We’re really proud of that,” LaRoque said. “We are the front runner (nationwide) both in casinos and the government side, in employing Native Americans.”

Key to that is employee retention, he said. “They want to work for us and we’re taking care of them and retaining them,” he said.

About half of tribal government workers and 43% of casino workers have been on the job for five years or longer. “That is simply astounding,” LaRoque said. “Without this commitment and longevity, we would not be the successful tribal nation we are today.”

