News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Merry Frazee Christmas to all

Frazee was abuzz with holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 3, during the annual A Merry Frazee Christmas event.

Frazee Santa
Children had the chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the CornerStone Community and Youth Center during A Merry Frazee Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 3. Children were also given a bag of treats which were donated by the Frazee Lions Club.
Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Tris Anderson
By Tris Anderson
December 06, 2022 07:00 AM
FRAZEE — Chilly weather didn’t stop people from getting festive in Frazee last weekend during the annual A Merry Frazee Christmas event.

The event started on the evening of Friday, Dec. 2 at Karinall Estates with a celebration that included holiday drinks and food.

Most events took place on Saturday, Dec. 3 with a Santa Breakfast featuring the Frazee High School band kicking off the festivities.

Throughout the day was a craft and vendor show, a live nativity scene, live music, the Snow Plow Parade and more.

The event was also a chance for the CornerStone Community and Youth Center to welcome the community into the new center.

CornerStone, which sponsored A Merry Frazee Christmas, hosted an open house with food and activities for kids.

“We had Santa and Mrs. Claus and the Frazee Lions Club donated treat bags, so all the kids that came to see Santa got treat bags and we had free-will donations for tacos, all proceeds go back towards the youth center,” said Karen Pifher, the center’s executive director.

Although the center hosted a haunted house back in October, last weekend was a chance to show how far the center has come, with plans for the center going back to 2019.

“We had many people who had a lot of really positive comments. They were really interested and supportive, especially because we had students who designed the floor mural and then helped paint the walks,” Pifher said.

Pifher said that roughly 150 people stopped by to check out the center.

The facility is not quite complete, they’re still waiting on some equipment and finishing touches, but once it opens completely it’ll have activities for youth, a performance space, a coffee shop and bistro, and more. Space will also be available to rent for events or meetings, Pifher said.

Frazee craft and vendor show
Joan Maertz, left, and Carol Stand in front of Maertz's booth of antiques at the craft and vendor show held at the Frazee Event Center.
Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

At the craft and vendor show, sellers displayed everything from signs to pickled goods to clothing, and food was served to hungry shoppers.

Joan Maertz, one of the vendors, had a number of holiday-themed antiques for sale. Her collection of antique items has been gathered over the years from family and community members.

“People do bring things to me. They say, ‘We’re done with our garage sale, the thrift shop is closed, will you take this?’”

This was her second year participating at the Merry Frazee Christmas craft and vendor show.

“I do the October craft fair here in Frazee and then this one,” she said.

Maertz’s friend, Carol May, helped her with the booth.

“We’ve had fun … The kids love it, mothers love it,” May said.

Snow plow parade
A family watches as a snow plow makes its way down Main Avenue during the Snow Plow Parade in Frazee.
Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

A Merry Frazee Christmas concluded Saturday evening with several events, such as the Snow Plow Parade. Main Avenue in downtown Frazee was lined with fire pits to keep attendees warm and passing parade vehicles covered in holiday lights threw candy to children.

“We had over 30 volunteers that worked together to make yesterday happen, between the guys who set up the fire rings down by the parade and the people who came to town to do the hay rides and all the people at the event center … It takes lots of people to make it go ‘round,” Pifher said.

In the near future, CornerStone will need volunteers for the youth center. The center is also accepting donations. More information can be found at https://www.cornerstonefrazee.org/give.html .

Tris Anderson
By Tris Anderson
