A night of glamour: DL Jaycees to host 'red carpet' stagette on Feb. 4; online tickets available until Friday

DETROIT LAKES — The flashing camera bulbs, sleek evening gowns and Hollywood-ready smiles will be on full display as the Detroit Lakes Jaycees host their "Red Carpet" stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre on Saturday.

The Feb. 4 women's event is usually one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit volunteer group, said Kasey Fetzer, president of the DL Jaycees chapter. This year, the event will be held in newly remodeled ballroom at the Holmes Theatre and feature various raffles, games and dozens of prizes to be awarded to this year's attendees.

Detroit Lakes Jaycees line up to play Plinko during their annual stagette fundraiser at the Historic Holmes Theatre on Oct. 16. 2021. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"It's one of may favorite (events) because you get a bunch of ladies together and it's just really just a lot of fun to dress up, hang out with the girls, and just enjoy the night," said Fetzer. "With the ballroom remodeled, it fit really well with the (red carpet) theme."

Attendees will play games for prize tickets that they will be able to drop into any of the dozens of prize boxes for their chance to win.

"We have over 40-plus prizes that we're going to be giving out," said Fetzer. "I ordered a life-size cardboard cutout of Ryan Gosling and we're going to do a 'Pin the Oscar on Gosling' so that should be kind of fun for the ladies."

The event's four main door prizes are:



Savage Axis XP 243 rifle.

A pink, Ruger LCP MAX .380 handgun.

Dirt Diva Residential Cleaning package.

Coach Purse with matching Wallet

Following the main event, the Jaycees will open up the doors to the public, including men, for two hours of dancing and drinks to close out the night; a departure from year's past when an unofficial after-party was usually arranged at another venue.

Attendees smile for group photos during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees annual stagette fundraiser at the Historic Holmes Theatre on Oct. 16, 2021. Contributed / Kyle Meacham

Fetzer said the new end-of-the-night dance made a lot of sense because they already have a DJ and cash-bar at the event, so they will just go a little longer to capitalize on the post-party crowd.

She added the Jaycees will also be donating a portion of this year's event proceeds to: The Marshmallow Foundation, Young Life, and Gifts for Kids, as well as provide funding for their other volunteer opportunities and events throughout the year.

Fetzer added the group will also play a tribute to Kate Spaeth, a longtime Jaycees member and volunteer, who passed away recently .

Tickets are $40 and are available online until Feb. 3 through the stagette's Facebook event page . Tickets will also be available at the door on Saturday for $45, but, Fetzer said, they only have a 200-seat capacity, so anyone interested should get their tickets ahead of the event.

Attendees smile for group photos during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees annual stagette fundraiser at the Historic Holmes Theatre on Oct. 16, 2021. Contributed / Kyle Meacham

"We have already sold about half of our tickets, so far," she said. "We are definitely looking for new memberships, so if anyone wants to come and help out, it's a great night to help out and get your feet wet."

The Detroit Lakes Jaycees are a non-profit volunteer and development organization for anyone between 19 to 40 years old. For more information about joining Jaycees, or helping out at the stagette, contact the group through their Facebook page .