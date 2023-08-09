Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

A Place to Belong and United Way among local groups receiving Otto Bremer grants

“We continue to be impressed by the many organizations committed to helping meet critical needs throughout the region,” said Otto Bremer Trust Co-CEO and Trustee Daniel C. Reardon.

Otto Bremer
Otto Bremer, created the foundation, which he designed to help communities served by Bremer Banks flourish economically.
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 7:07 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The Otto Bremer Trust awarded nearly $14 million in grants and program-related investments in June and July, and several area organizations received grant funding:

A Place to Belong, Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes – $25,000 for general operations to support people with serious and persistent mental illness living in Otter Tail and Becker counties.

United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties – $25,000 to build infrastructural capacity to foster education, income, and health in Otter Tail and Wadena counties.

Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center, Inc. in Park Rapids – $25,000 for general operations to support and train individuals living with disabilities and mental illness, as they pursue meaningful employment in rural Minnesota.

“We continue to be impressed by the many organizations committed to helping meet critical needs throughout the region,” Otto Bremer Trust Co-CEO and Trustee Daniel C. Reardon said in a news release. “These grantees are making a positive impact in their communities and we are pleased to support their incredible work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Barred Owl.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 9-20
21m ago
 · 
By  News Staff
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ reboot kicks butt
19h ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
WalkingOutAcrossBlack.080923.N.PRE.3707.jpg
Members Only
Local
Area DNR staff share stories of fighting Canadian wildfires
23h ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Mike Melhus MA (DC) 4th Green.JPG
Sports
Rain suspends play, familiar faces lead the Mid-Am and Championship divisions
9h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
LCwincall.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Vergas to celebrate Looney Days Aug. 10-13
1d ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Queen Nikki.jpeg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Detroit Lakes woman just can't wait to be queen
1d ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
South Fargo HS Group.jpeg
Sports
Pine to Palm qualifiers tee off, Mike Herzog wins super senior medalist
1d ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli