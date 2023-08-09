A Place to Belong and United Way among local groups receiving Otto Bremer grants

DETROIT LAKES — The Otto Bremer Trust awarded nearly $14 million in grants and program-related investments in June and July, and several area organizations received grant funding:

A Place to Belong, Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes – $25,000 for general operations to support people with serious and persistent mental illness living in Otter Tail and Becker counties.

United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties – $25,000 to build infrastructural capacity to foster education, income, and health in Otter Tail and Wadena counties.

Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center, Inc. in Park Rapids – $25,000 for general operations to support and train individuals living with disabilities and mental illness, as they pursue meaningful employment in rural Minnesota.

“We continue to be impressed by the many organizations committed to helping meet critical needs throughout the region,” Otto Bremer Trust Co-CEO and Trustee Daniel C. Reardon said in a news release. “These grantees are making a positive impact in their communities and we are pleased to support their incredible work.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region.