A possible third sheet of ice at the Kent Freeman Arena? Upgrade plans to be presented in coming weeks

DETROIT LAKES — Highly anticipated Kent Freeman Arena upgrade site plans are expected to be presented to both the Detroit Lakes City Council and Becker County Fair Board during their December and January meetings.

Members of the Detroit Lakes Arena Commission discussed the current state of the project during their most recent meeting on Dec. 6.

"Most of us were at the last meeting with (the design team), where we saw kind of a footprint of a potential third sheet of ice down there," said Chad Carlblom, chair of the Detroit Lakes Arena Commission. "In order for that to work, we need to come to some long term agreement on that Midway space."

One of the major sticking points is the shared parking area with the Becker County Fair. Mike Ullmer, a member of the fair board, said some members currently aren't in favor of an asphalt parking lot on the fair's property, which would replace the current gravel parking lot and midway area. One of the main reasons, he said, the carnival rides always need to be anchored into the ground and, if the lot became asphalt, they would be poking holes into the lot every year.

"(Carnival operator) machines do not go into the same spot every time," said Ullmer. "And we like the variety (of rides) because we don't want to have the same rides."

Ullmer added the Midway area of the fair is contracted with a company that runs multiple fairs in the area and they always swap rides between the fairs to give fairgoers a little variety every year.

Kelcey Klemm, city administrator, Detroit Lakes, 2022. Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

Kelcey Klemm, city administrator for Detroit Lakes, stressed that the site plans that will be presented to the city council and fair board are preliminary, but they will include a paved parking lot with 530 spaces.

"We know that obviously the fair board has to agree to all this, if those parking lot improvements are going to happen," said Klemm, during the meeting. He also added city staff and the design team would be willing to attend the fair board's January meeting to discuss concerns and answer any questions the members would have with the project.

Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council will hear from the RDG design team and get first glimpses of their proposed site plan for the large shared area during their upcoming council work session on Dec. 20.

The arena commission also postponed some the arena's long-term maintenance projects scheduled for 2023, like the bleacher replacement and rebuilding the Arena One dehumidifier, until the site plans and arena upgrade proposal becomes finalized.