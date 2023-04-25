Waubun man left homeless by house fire now appreciative as community rallies around him

DETROIT LAKES — Before the clock struck midnight on Wednesday, April 19, David Abelgaard would be homeless. He’s been counting his blessings since.

When word got out of the loss of Abelgaard’s Waubun home and possessions, family, friends and co-workers lifted him up. And, for that, he is thankful.

“Words can’t even describe what I would like to say — the appreciation of love and just the general morality held towards one another has been beyond belief,” he said. “Thank you; I want to say thank you even though no amount of gratitude can show how I feel.”

David Abelgaard and his sons, Dawson, 11, and Jaxson, 7, lost their Waubun home to a fire April 19. A GoFundMe has been set up as the family looks for a new place to call home. Contributed / David Abelgaard

Abelgaard said his mom and stepfather welcomed him in their home in Fertile, Minnesota, with open arms. Because the drive to work at Lakeshirts is almost an hour and a half, he is looking for a rental in or near Detroit Lakes. He asked anyone with a lead to contact him through Facebook Messenger.

As he creates a blueprint to rebuild his future, Abelgaard said his employers have “been more than accommodating.”

“They’re letting me take time, if I need it, and pitching in to help my family out financially,” he said. “The people I work with reached out and helped with clothes and other things we needed. HR is setting up something to help me with connections to assistance programs, too. They’re family.”

Friends outside of work have also reached out on his behalf by creating a GoFundMe account, “Donate to help from fire.” With a $15,000 goal, Abelgaard hopes to use the funds to secure a new place to live and furnish it.

Abelgaard also encouraged anyone to reach out if they have tips that may help him.

“Or, if someone else is going through the same thing and needs an ear to listen, I can do that and try to help, too,” he said.

Smoke alarms wake Abelgaard family

Abelgaard was in bed when he woke up to smoke alarms going off.

“It felt warm and I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “I was confused, so I grabbed my phone to turn on the flashlight.”

What he saw was haze. He leaped from bed and swung open his bedroom door to be bombarded with massive amounts of smoke. He ran to the front door, opened it, inhaled a large breath, covered his face in his T-shirt and turned around. His sights were on the staircase leading to his sons' bedrooms.

“I have two boys, Dawson, 11, and Jaxson, 7,” he said. “Thankfully, the youngest was at his mom’s at the time of the fire.”

Before he took a step toward the staircase, his oldest son called out to him.

“I told him we had to get out, now,” Abelgaard recalled, noting his son ran down the stairs and out the door. He followed. The two, barefoot and in pajamas, ran a safe distance from the house. When they turned around, they saw the garage was fully engulfed. The garage was attached to the house by an awning.

“I’m not sure of the timing of everything, but I think it all happened around 10 p.m.,” he said, adding, after calling 911, the first fire department arrived about 10 minutes later.

David Abelgaard lost his transportation during the fire, including a 1987 Harley Shovelhead that belonged to his deceased father. Contributed / David Abelgaard

For the past decade, Abelgaard and his sons have called the brick house home. While a rental, the family created many memories within the walls of the rural three-bedroom, one-bath, two-story home. While many family memories remain, the pictures and souvenirs are all gone.

“Everything was lost — burnt — the fire was so hot it melted the engine block on my motorcycles,” he said.

Abelgaard had two motorcycles, one was a 2000 Honda Shadow, and the other an irreplaceable 1987 Harley Shovelhead.

“The Harley was my dad’s,” Abelgaard said. “I got it from my dad after he passed away from colon cancer.”

