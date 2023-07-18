About 20 join the Lego Building Competition in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES —The inaugural year of the Northwest Water Carnival Lego Building Competition was a success. A panel of judges were brought in from Prairie Bricks in Moorhead for the event on Sunday, July 16 at the Pavilion. Judge Zachary Nienas said he and other judges are seasoned on applauding creativity, usage of color and parts, the story being told and architectural structure.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





“This is our first invitation to an event to be judges though,” Nienas said. “We are seeing great talent. And, we’re shocked the first year (of the event) received so many entries. It is great!”

April Asleson created the Lego building event because she lives in a household that is obsessed with the creative toy. She added her family also loves watching a TV show about Lego building contests.

“I thought, we can’t be the only household,” she said.

After adding the event to the Northwest Water Carnival activities on family day, the details and rules were created, and judges were invited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judges for the Lego building competition were brought in from Prairie Bricks in Moorhead. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“We didn’t see much from the 13-to-18 year-old demographic this year, so hopefully next year they will have more enter,” she said, adding the other age categories saw more than anticipated.

There were about 20 entries, and the winners received gift cards to Prairie Bricks, which sells Legos.

Beaux Asleson, eight, began building with Legos three years ago. While he knew he was going to enter the competition, he wasn’t sure what he was going to build.

“I changed my mind three times,” he said. “At first, I didn’t know it was a Water Carnival theme, so I had to tear it down. Then I made another, but it was too big, so I tore that down and made this.”

Beaux Asleson pointed to his creation that he named, “Family Day.” He explained of all the fun events the Northwest Water Carnival offers, Family Day is his favorite because of all the activities for kids.

Henley Pepera also entered in the Lego Competition. The eight-year-old featured a beach scene. To begin, he thought about all the fun things he likes to do on the beach, and then began figuring out how to build sand castles, swimmers and a surfer.

Pepera said he enjoyed the event, and will likely enter again next year.

Winners of each age category were:



ADVERTISEMENT

3-5 years: Jameson. Entry Title: Fire Truck Fun

6-8 years: Hanley. Entry Title: Lake Party

6-8 years: Rosalie Entry Title: Water Fights

9-12 years: Caleb Entry Title: May the best car win

(13-18 had no entries)

Adult 19 and up: Kelsey Entry Title: Bash on the Beach

