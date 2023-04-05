After 27 years, Laker Paula Jones-Johnson set to retire

DETROIT LAKES — Paula Jones-Johnson has spent her career righting the sails of young learners in the Detroit Lakes School District. At the end of the school year, she will retire.

After 27 years, the Roosevelt Elementary School counselor has seen different approaches to guiding young learners. From her experience, she saw big gains when educators implemented positive thinking skills, coping skills and dealing with trauma in an empathetic way, instead of with discipline.

As gains were made with student behaviors, Jones-Johnson said the biggest perk of the job came to be mentoring relationships with students.

“If you see you're making a difference, it is wonderful,” she said.

While Jones-Johnson loves her work, she has been watching her husband, Pete Johnson, enjoy retirement for the past three years. In addition to her spouse’s joy, she also took note of loved ones around her falling ill.

“It makes you realize how meaningful life is, and not to take it for granted,” she said.

Jones-Johnson plans to spend her retirement years with family. She has a son, Dustin, who owns Detroit Lakes Chiropractic, and a daughter, Erica McCrary, who lives in Colorado and is a respiratory therapist.

“I have five grandkids,” she said.

The rural Detroit Lakes resident added she and her husband of 38 years (this summer), are also hoping to travel to Ireland where they can enjoy old architecture, nature and digging into ancestry.

“During COVID we also started playing games together,” she said. “I’ve never played cribbage, but when I retire he is going to teach me how.”

Paula Jones-Johnson wrote books with colleagues while working in the Detroit Lakes School District to help kids live their best life. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Jones-Johnson considers physical education, gravitates toward counseling

Jones-Johnson grew up in the Fargo-Moorhead community. After living in Colorado for a few years, she returned to her hometown to attend college.

At first, she considered teaching physical education. But, she noticed her interest gravitated toward the social-and-emotional aspects of education. She refocused on earning a K-12 school counselor licensure.

She met her husband after a ski trip to Maplelag. She and her friends stopped by the Richwood Store. Behind the counter stood the owner (at the time) — a man named Pete Johnson. The two began chatting and were eventually connected for a date through a friend.

A date led to marriage, and Jones-Johnson joined the Detroit Lakes School District in 1992 as an intern. She returned two years later as a licensed counselor.

She has worked at many buildings in the district, but has been at Roosevelt Elementary for the past several years.

Jones-Johnson noted she is leaving the district in good hands, as the school has “wonderful” and “proactive” people ready to fill her shoes that will “do a great job.”

