After confrontation in Detroit Lakes store, Frazee man faces charges for stolen pistol

Multiple officers and deputies responded to the area. Dispatch advised that the man didn't have a shirt on, was wearing blue jeans, and was last seen running past Dairy Queen.

KING, ALLEN RONALD- Landscape-2.jpg
Allen Ronald King
Contributed/Becker County Jail
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 10:58 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Allen Ronald King, 22, of Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property, both felonies.

According to court records, on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:14 a.m., law enforcement received a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot of Jimmy John's in Detroit Lakes.

Multiple officers and deputies responded to the area. Dispatch advised that the man, later identified as King, didn't have a shirt on, was wearing blue jeans, and was last seen running past Dairy Queen.

King was found by a Becker County deputy and detained. A short time later, a Detroit Lakes police officer was contacted by an employee at Masterpiece Alternatives, a nearby business in Detroit Lakes.

The employee said that he had the firearm in question and that he took it from King during a struggle at Masterpiece Alternatives. The employee gave the officers a blue Sig Sauer P365 9 mm pistol,10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, King’s identification, a debit card belonging to another individual, a cell phone, and a red bandanna.

The employee said that King came into the store and was seen on camera trying to shoplift some "vape" bars. King was confronted and removed the stolen item from his pocket.

While King was doing that, the employee noticed the pistol in King’s front pocket. King said the gun was just a BB gun, but the employee reached in and pulled the pistol out and realized that it was a 9 mm.

Law enforcement was called and the original employee and a female employee tried to restrain King, who managed to escape the store and run away. A store video of the encounter was later turned over to law enforcement.

Later in the day, Detroit Lakes police received a call about a gun stolen out of a vehicle that was being worked on at Chaney's 2 auto repair shop. A man told police he had left for Ohio and found out that his friends had brought his vehicle to Chaney's 2 to get some work done. The man said when he picked the vehicle up, he discovered that his 9 mm pistol was missing. It turned out to be the same pistol that was recovered from King, based on the serial number.

Also, two checks were discovered in King’s backpack that had been made out to the owner of the pistol, who confirmed that he was missing two checks, but noted he had already deposited them electronically, so he would not have been out any money.

Also that day, officers talked to a Detroit Lakes woman, who told them that about a week ago King had shown up at her residence, showed a blue pistol and said he was trying to sell it. King was previously convicted of threats of violence in 2021 and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

On Aug. 11, bail or bond was set at $60,000 without conditions, and cash bond or bail was set at $25,000 with standard conditions of release. King’s initial request for a public defender had been denied.

His next court appearance is set for Aug. 21 before District Judge Steven Lange.

Get Local

