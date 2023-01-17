All things considered, Detroit Lakes had a pretty good 2022

DETROIT LAKES — Mayor Matt Brenk gave the state of the city address Jan. 10, and showed that a lot happened in Detroit Lakes last year:



The runway-taxiway extension project wrapped up at the airport, and a new hangar was built to serve Life Link air ambulance helicopters.

A $7.7 million, 14-month-long million City Hall remodeling project kicked off in December, with city staff moving into the old police station during the project.

The final design was approved and bids will be opened later this month for the new public works facility off North Tower Road. It’s estimated to cost more than $12 million.

Some projects met with delays, however:

The Becker County Museum project was hit with construction delays, which started when asbestos was found in the old museum building and had to be abated before the building could be torn down. That, in turn, delayed the parking lot improvements, which will be done this year.

No bonding bill at the State Legislature last year meant no movement on the renovation at Washington Ballpark, but city staff is hopeful that a revised $1.4 million bonding request will be approved this year. The city needs permission from the State Historic Preservation Office, however, which could throw a curve ball at the project.

Again, because of the failed bonding bill, not much visible progress was made on the Heartland Trail last year. If the Legislature comes through this year, “it is possible we could see the last segment into Frazee completed in 2023,” Brenk said.

On the other hand, there was progress on a new Becker County Food Pantry building, possibly to be located on a one-acre tract from the recently-acquire Cleveland Farm along Terry Street. Water and sewer utilities will “hopefully be installed in 2023,” Brenk said. The city and county each kicked in $250,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to help pay for the project, which will start this year if the Food Pantry can come up with the rest of the funding.

One strong highlight from last year, Brenk said, was the Polar Fest and the Ice Palace in early 2022. “The palace was amazing, and along with Polar Fest, brought two weeks of events and thousands of visitors to our community,” he said.

Another bright spot in 2022 was a $1.3 million Legacy grant that went to the city-owned Detroit Mountain Recreation Area. The city kicked in $200,000 from its food and beverage sales tax as a local match to make the grant happen. Brenk credited the Detroit Lakes Development Authority for the successful grant application.

Major street projects in 2022 include finishing up reconstruction of Willow Street West, Holmes Street and Frazee Street “that unfortunately took all summer to complete,” Brenk said, and of course West Lake Drive, which was divided into two projects stretching from the Pelican River to Legion Road. “We were very fortunate that both projects were paved before the start of winter,” Brenk said.

While the Highland Drive project “was technically a county project,” Brenk said, the city participated in the cost, and was instrumental in writing a $1.25 million state grant to help pay for the project. That project was also paved before winter set in, and will get a second layer of asphalt this spring.

The city is moving forward with developing master plans for the Pavilion and City Park, the city ice arena and gymnastics area, and the last segment of West Lake Drive from the Pavilion to Legion Road.

City finances are in good shape, thanks to a strong and growing tax base. Also helpful is the money coming in from the city liquor store, which will transfer $540,000 to the city’s general fund this year, and from the public utilities department — which will make a $642,000 transfer this year.

Without that money, Brenk said, “property taxes in Detroit Lakes would have to increase approximately 25% across the board to maintain the status quo.”

The city also brought in $480,000 from its food and beverage sales tax, and Detroit Lakes received a AA bond rating from Standard and Poor’s “due to our very strong finances, strong financial management, and growing tax base,” Brenk said.