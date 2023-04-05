All this snow is bad news for young deer

DETROIT LAKES — All the snow in the area means wild animals, including deer, are having a tough time, according to Robert Baden, DNR area wildlife supervisor in the Detroit Lakes district.

“I’m sure it doesn’t come as much of a surprise, but all critters including deer are struggling,” Baden said in an emailed Deer Report on Wednesday. “The snow has been here since mid-December, and doesn’t show much signs of quitting. I hope the forecasted 50s for next week materialize, because the deer sure need a break.”

Snow cover is deep in the Becker, Otter Tail, Wadena and Clay County area.

This chart shows snow depth in Minnesota as of March 30, 2023. Contributed/DNR

“Weather wise we are in the 99 percentile in terms of snow depth ranking (see chart), and our Winter Severity Index shows a good portion of the work area at or approaching Severe Winter conditions,” Baden said.

“The woods have snow depths of 24-inches plus, and the prairie and river corridor areas to the west have even more, due to wind,” he said.

Deer are highly concentrated in wintering areas, including many in cities and towns, and at cattle operations, he added.

“Deer are struggling and are pretty immobile right now,” Baden said. “We are getting lots of reports of deer hit by vehicles, largely because they are using roads to travel, and there are some bare spots and southern exposures along roads where they can find some food.”

This map shows the winter severity index in Minnesota. Contributed/DNR

For the last three weeks, the local DNR office has been getting calls about last year’s fawns dying from starvation, he said. “Monday alone, I think we took six calls. We even got a call about aborted fawns, and multiple calls of dogs chasing and killing deer.”

Baden moved to the area in 2014 and since then, he said, “we have averaged a few depredation deer calls every winter – deer getting into stored hay, silage bags, beet pulp, tree farms, ornamentals, and so on. Last year we did 12 site visits from January through April on such calls, and this year we are over 20, most in Clay and Norman Counties.”

Suffice it to say, he added, “we are having our most severe winter since at least 2013-14, and I expect significant winter mortality in fawns, and potentially some adult deer. Which likely means a reduced deer population this coming fall, and more conservative deer bag limits.”

Questions or comments? Call Baden at 218-846-8476. “I would like to hear what you are seeing and finding, especially as the snow melts here in April, hopefully,” he said.