99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

American Indian program coordinators share success stories

Recent Native American teachings have included the seven grandfather concepts, which include love, respect, bravery, truth, honesty, humility and wisdom.

AI.jpg
American Indian Education Program Coordinator Joe Carrier and American Indian College and Career Facilitator Melanie Holmquist spoke to the school board about the district's Native American program during the monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 19., while board member April Thomas listens.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
December 29, 2022 02:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — The staff in Detroit Lakes schools are actively seeking and teaching students about Native American culture, which is not always the case in every school district.

“Teachers are taking things on themselves, getting a little bit of guidance but then delivering it to their classes,” said American Indian Education Program Coordinator Joe Carrier. “We’re seeing more and more of it every year … ”

During the monthly school board meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, Carrier went on to say friends from other districts “have to basically inch along,” and may not feel as involved with district decisions regarding instruction.

“I tell some of my stories and they can’t believe (it),” he said, adding the part that gains the most admiration is how staff and administration work together with the Native American program, understanding they are all one team.

The recent Native American teachings have included the seven grandfather concepts, which include love, respect, bravery, truth, honesty, humility and wisdom. The concepts were presented along with an animal that personifies the concept being taught. For example, the eagle is used to teach about love, and the bear, courage. Carrier explained teachers were provided with a book and teaching guide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Native American activities brought to Laker students have included a field trip to gather sage, bringing a hoop dancer to Roosevelt Elementary and Indigenous games to Rossman Elementary, college visits — including to North Dakota State University for Indigenous Student Day — the homecoming parade and more.

DLHS homecoming 2022 AI.jpg
The Detroit Lakes Public Schools Native American Club students participated in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Related Topics: BECKER COUNTYDETROIT LAKESDETROIT LAKES PUBLIC SCHOOLSAMERICAN INDIAN
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What to read next
david stowman (edited).jpg
Local
David Stowman honored with Minnesota Icon award
"Strive for what Mark Twain describes: 'Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life," Stowman said. "You might have to hunt for that job."
December 29, 2022 12:01 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Detroit Lakes resident reports mailbox struck by snow plow for third consecutive year
On Dec. 26 at 11:19 a.m., near County Road 14, Detroit Lakes, a caller reported their mailbox was struck and damaged by a snow plow for the third consecutive year.
December 29, 2022 10:56 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Fireworks.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Dec. 24-Jan. 4
All the upcoming events and gatherings in the Detroit Lakes area.
December 29, 2022 10:51 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
rasmusson_official_photo.jpg
Local
Rasmussen gets three key Senate committee appointments
He will be the only first-term Republican Senator on the Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee, the Human Services Committee, and the Pension Commission.
December 28, 2022 10:43 AM
 · 
By  News Staff