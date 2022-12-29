American Indian program coordinators share success stories

DETROIT LAKES — The staff in Detroit Lakes schools are actively seeking and teaching students about Native American culture, which is not always the case in every school district.

“Teachers are taking things on themselves, getting a little bit of guidance but then delivering it to their classes,” said American Indian Education Program Coordinator Joe Carrier. “We’re seeing more and more of it every year … ”

During the monthly school board meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, Carrier went on to say friends from other districts “have to basically inch along,” and may not feel as involved with district decisions regarding instruction.

“I tell some of my stories and they can’t believe (it),” he said, adding the part that gains the most admiration is how staff and administration work together with the Native American program, understanding they are all one team.

The recent Native American teachings have included the seven grandfather concepts, which include love, respect, bravery, truth, honesty, humility and wisdom. The concepts were presented along with an animal that personifies the concept being taught. For example, the eagle is used to teach about love, and the bear, courage. Carrier explained teachers were provided with a book and teaching guide.

Other Native American activities brought to Laker students have included a field trip to gather sage, bringing a hoop dancer to Roosevelt Elementary and Indigenous games to Rossman Elementary, college visits — including to North Dakota State University for Indigenous Student Day — the homecoming parade and more.