An underdog no more

DETROIT LAKES — Since Autumn Linn was born, she has been the underdog — until now.

The 9-year-old placed third at state and took first at a regional tournament, going 7-0 with six pins and no points scored on her. The success only feeds her hunger to learn more and to find another podium to conquer.

Weighing in at just under 60 pounds, Autumn started her life at the Detroit Lakes hospital, all alone. She was born and left with a pink blanket and a wristband with the name “baby girl” printed on it.

On the outskirts of town, Sarah and Josh Linn had provided foster care for several years, and their social worker knew they were looking to adopt. Calls were made, documents were signed and preventative measures for newborns were taken so the little girl would have a family forevermore.

As Autumn grew, her parents realized their girl was a “resilient and stubborn go-getter,” which was a natural fit for a house full of grapplers.

While in preschool, Autumn began wrestling her older brothers before they took the mat during matches. She enjoyed the sport “because it is fun.” She found the more she learned, the better she got, and the fun factor increased.

Now, at 9 years old, she still goes toe-to-toe with her bros.

Jeremy is an eighth grader that wrestles on the varsity squad for Detroit Lakes, and Niswi is a fifth grader also wrestling for the Lakers.

The third grader who is home-schooled also competes against kids her own age — girls and boys. As the sport of female wrestling is growing in popularity, it is still in its infancy locally.

Autumn Linn took first at a regional competition, going undefeated on her way to first. Her Detroit Lakes team also placed first, she noted. Contributed / Sarah Linn

Her dad recognized that during childhood years the wrestling mat is fair for both genders. Josh noted Autumn was the only girl who consistently showed up at practices and events for her age bracket (grade and weight).

Autumn noted, just like some of her female opponents who lost and cried, there were male opponents who took the loss just as hard. When she bests an opponent, she thanks them for squaring up on the mat and wrestling.

When the match goes in favor of her opponent, she stands tall, reminds herself she tried her hardest, and that her family and team will always be there to support her — “no matter what.” When she regains her composure, she congratulates her opponent.

“And, when we line up to shake hands, if I lost to them, I squeeze their hand more,” she said, adding it is her way of saying, “I’ll be back.”

Being the only girl in a sport full of boys may make some shy away from breaking ground and paving a path for future girls wanting to wrestle. However, Autumn has a well of courage to draw from, should she ever need it. She explained her brothers are there to help her with every arm bar and cradle along the way, as are her parents.

Sarah Linn took her daughter Autumn to a regional wrestling tournament this past weekend. Contributed / Sarah Linn

Her courage is being recognized, as are her skills. Her mom noted her daughter picked up a nickname at wrestling meets.

“There is a group of boys that call her The Beast,” Sarah said.

“They are intimidated by her because she is a little more intense than they were,” Josh added.

Autumn explained her intensity had a lot to do with her “angry face.”

“It came to me,” she said. “I didn’t practice, it just popped out.”

In addition to her intimidating and intense demeanor on the mat, Autumn also has skills.

“The at-home practice has been paying off,” Sarah said. “She’s doing a lot of extra work.”

The work has been done on the wrestling mats that fill the basement of their house. With her family, she has practiced the arm bar, cradle, surfer and three-quarter stack. She secured her first cradle at a tournament in Rochester, Minnesota, and went to perform a three-quarter stack in Wisconsin this past weekend. However, the opposing coach panicked and began to yell, “No!” From his angle, Sarah said he thought she was prepping for a full nelson, a move that is banned from wrestling.

“His yelling made her pause,” her dad noted, adding the referee later told the coach she was prepping for a three-quarter stack, which he could see clearly from his angle on the mat.

“She hit every move she had practiced that day, except that one, and only because she was told to stop,” Sarah said.

Seeing their daughter excel at a sport, and enjoy the athletic lessons that come from being part of a team, is important to Autumn’s parents. That is why they hope a team can form in Detroit Lakes, and include area districts as the sport grows into its own.

“When the boys' shoulders get wider and they get stronger, Autumn may have better technique, but not the same strength,” Josh said. “I would like her, and all girls that want to wrestle, to have an equal opportunity.”