Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, December 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Band and choir to hit the road, together

Detroit Lakes High School musicians will take trips every other year.

Band.jpg
Detroit Lakes High School students in band and choir will be taking trips together as a music department. That includes one road trip and one that requires airfare. The group's first road trip will be to Nashville, Tenn. next year.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
December 26, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Band and choir students at Detroit Lakes High School will be given more opportunities to take educational trips.

During the regular school board meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, Band Director Tim Siewert explained that in past years, students in grades 10-12 were given one “big trip” every three years. The cycle continued when freshmen were moved to the high school, giving some students the opportunity to attend a trip as a freshman and as a senior.

The choir had the same rotation, but went on their trip in a different year than the band. Both trips happened last school year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions disrupting the regular trip schedule. Siewert said that he and the choir teacher, Nathan Thelen, discussed different options for student trips. The two decided they would like to take the music department on trips together.

“Instead of going every three years, what we are proposing is (going) every two years,” Siewert said. “So, then each student would get two trips in either ninth and 11th grade or 10th and 12th grade.”

The longer trip may require airfare and take students to places such as Hawaii or New York. The smaller excursions would include bus travel. Siewert said the music students were given three destination options for a potential smaller trip next year, and the kids picked Nashville, Tenn.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the trips, Siewert informed the school board the students would participate in a contest with other high school choirs and bands from around the country, as well as partake in tourist activities. He said the travel company he has worked with in the past creates an itinerary exclusively for music groups, such as bands and choirs.

“It’s a great educational experience for the students,” he said, noting the three-to-four-night trip would be about $1,000 per student, including transportation.

The school board approved the change requested by the music department.

Related Topics: BECKER COUNTYDETROIT LAKESDETROIT LAKES HIGH SCHOOL
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What to read next
deputy of year (edited).jpg
Local
Sheriff's investigator Kathy Nguyen earns Deputy of the Year Award
She has handled over 300 child sex and pornography crimes, along with working several high-profile cases, and is the "go-to" officer for the investigation of child sex crimes.
December 25, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
SBrevenue.jpg
Local
DL School Board approves levy increase of 3.34%
Levy accounts for about $9 million of school district's $47 million budget
December 25, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
IMG_8210 (2).JPG
Local
Laker Prep receives $14,875 from Essentia Health for child care CPR and first aid certification programs
Laker Prep received a donation from Essentia Health to facilitate 2023 CPR and first aid certification classes for child care providers in Becker County on Dec. 22.
December 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
122822.N.DL.NewLawmakers2 (edited).jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes officials hope new lawmakers are as helpful as Marquart and Eken
Detroit Lakes has long been blessed with a healthy, growing tax base — which is killing the city’s funding under the existing Local Government Aid formula.
December 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe