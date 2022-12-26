Band and choir to hit the road, together

DETROIT LAKES — Band and choir students at Detroit Lakes High School will be given more opportunities to take educational trips.

During the regular school board meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, Band Director Tim Siewert explained that in past years, students in grades 10-12 were given one “big trip” every three years. The cycle continued when freshmen were moved to the high school, giving some students the opportunity to attend a trip as a freshman and as a senior.

The choir had the same rotation, but went on their trip in a different year than the band. Both trips happened last school year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions disrupting the regular trip schedule. Siewert said that he and the choir teacher, Nathan Thelen, discussed different options for student trips. The two decided they would like to take the music department on trips together.

“Instead of going every three years, what we are proposing is (going) every two years,” Siewert said. “So, then each student would get two trips in either ninth and 11th grade or 10th and 12th grade.”

The longer trip may require airfare and take students to places such as Hawaii or New York. The smaller excursions would include bus travel. Siewert said the music students were given three destination options for a potential smaller trip next year, and the kids picked Nashville, Tenn.

During the trips, Siewert informed the school board the students would participate in a contest with other high school choirs and bands from around the country, as well as partake in tourist activities. He said the travel company he has worked with in the past creates an itinerary exclusively for music groups, such as bands and choirs.

“It’s a great educational experience for the students,” he said, noting the three-to-four-night trip would be about $1,000 per student, including transportation.

The school board approved the change requested by the music department.

