Anderson, Lee chosen as Becker County's Outstanding Seniors for 2023

DETROIT LAKES — This year's Becker County Outstanding Senior Citizen contest was a bit more competitive than has been the norm for the past few years, with a total of 13 nominees vying for the title.

According to Lisa Stroschein, who serves as Becker County's Senior Coordinator, there was a 14th nominee who took his name out of the running before the judging even began. This is not entirely unexpected, she added, as she has discovered that many volunteers choose not to be recognized publicly for their work.

"I hope that we continue to have this many or more nominees next year," she added.

The list of nominees included Jan and Roger Lee; Sonia Andersen; Carolyn O’Connel; Janice Ramsey; Jerry Doyea; Lloyd Moser; LaVern "Max" Maxwell; Michael Walther and Susan Walther.

State and county officials stopped by the 4-H Kitchen at the Becker County Fair in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, July 27, 2023, to serve up free pie and ice cream to the attendees at the fair's Outstanding Senior Citizens Awards. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Though not all of the nominees were able to be present for the ceremony — in part due to the hot and humid conditions at the fair on Thursday afternoon — the two who were chosen were both on hand to accept their awards.

An emotional Sonia Anderson was announced as the female winner — and she brought along her own cheering section, who applauded and cheered loudly when her name was announced.

"This wonderful lady is described as 'just awesome' and 'always positive,'" Stroschein said during Anderson's introduction. "She always has a smile on her face."

Anderson was nominated for volunteering at her church, visiting individuals in need, and giving others rides to their appointments when necessary. She also serves on the Becker County Senior Council, Stroschein noted.

Next up was Roger Lee, whom Stroschein said "had so much volunteer experience that he was nominated twice — by two different organizations."

Lee, whose wife Jan also received a double nomination, said they were both "pleased and honored to be considered" for the award.

He spoke briefly during the ceremony, using a quote from a Randy Travis song to elaborate on his emotions at being chosen. "It's not what you take when you leave this world behind you, it's what you leave behind you when you go," he said, quoting the country singer-songwriter's hit, "Three Wooden Crosses."

Stroschein concluded the ceremony by stating, "You have so much community spirit working in this county, it's amazing."

After the awards were presented, most of the people in the audience under the Big Tent went next door to the 4-H Kitchen and enjoyed some free pie and ice cream, served up by county and state officials.