Annual Breakfast Rotary fundraiser is a peach of a deal

The 24th annual Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary Peach Sale is set for Aug. 11-12 in the parking lot of Nereson's Automotive.

Peach sale.jpeg
Do these peaches look good enough to eat? Then come on down to Nereson's Automotive in Detroit Lakes Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, and get a lug or two to take home with you. The 24th annual Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary Peach Sale will take place from 12-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, while supplies last.
Contributed / Kathy Michaelson / Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — There's nothing quite like the taste of a fresh, ripe peach plucked straight from the vine.

"They sell themselves," says Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotarian Kathy Michaelson, who has helped organize the club's annual Rotary Peach Sale for several years. "They're delicious. The name — Colorful Sunburst Fruit (the peaches' supplier) — kind of reflects what the peaches really taste like."

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES

For the 24th time, DL's Breakfast Rotary Club will be offering boxes of these delectable fruits, shipped directly from Washington state to Minnesota via Frazee's Daggett Truck Line, for sale to the general public.

The Rotary Peach Sale is set to take place this coming Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12 in the parking lot of Nereson's Automotive at 923 U.S. Hwy. 10, Detroit Lakes.

Peach Sale Sign.jpg
Want some fresh, tree-ripened peaches? Then look for this sign in the parking lot of Nereson's Automotive in Detroit Lakes this coming Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12. Those are the dates for this year's Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary Peach Sale.
Contributed / Kathy Michaelson / Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary

Sale hours are 12-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 — or until all the peaches are gone.

"Last year we sold out on the first day, in six and a half hours," said Michaelson. "We don't take pre-orders ... all sales are on a first-come, first-served basis."

Though the peach sale was held at two separate locations in years past, the club decided last year to hold it in just one spot, in order to simplify the preparations, she added.

Peaches are sold by the lug for $39, or half lug, for $23 — the same price as last year. Though the Rotarians have always tried to keep prices the same from year to year, they did go up slightly in 2022 due to the rising cost of fuel, and the peaches themselves.

A lug is determined by the weight, rather than the number of peaches, Michaelson said. For instance, a lug could be 38 large peaches, or 42 smaller ones, depending on the customer's preference.

Though some may hesitate to buy a full lug, due to concerns about the fruit spoiling before they can eat it all, she said that the peaches can last for as long as five or six weeks if stored properly.

"Take them out of the packaging and layer them in your (refrigerator) crisper, stem side down," Michaelson said, "with newspapers or paper towels in between the layers. They'll last a long time that way."

All proceeds from the sale go to support Breakfast Rotary projects, whether they be local, regional, national or international in scope.

"Rotary donates locally, districtwide and internationally, but the bulk of our money does stay local, within a 25-mile radius of Detroit Lakes," Michaelson said. "We concentrate on literacy, health and wellness initiatives."

Children's literacy is a particular focus for the Breakfast Rotary Club, she added. "Eat a peach and you're buying a book for a kid."

Michaelson also noted that anyone who might be interested in joining the club is more than welcome to attend a future meeting. "We meet every Tuesday at the Holiday Inn at 7 a.m. Our motto is 'Rising early, having fun, doing good.'"

If you go

What: 24th annual Rotary Peach Sale
Where: Nereson's Automotive, 923 U.S. Hwy. 10, Detroit Lakes
When: Friday, Aug. 11, 12-8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., while supplies last
Who: Hosted by the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary Club
How: Cost is $39 for a full lug, $23 for a half lug, and all sales are on a first-come, first-served basis (no pre-sales)

A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
