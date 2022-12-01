Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
Arrested after police-safety alert in Detroit Lakes, Sebeka man gets 27 months for meth

Uselman,DennisEdward (edited).jpg
Dennis Edward Uselman
Contributed/Wadena County Jail
News Staff
December 01, 2022
December 01, 2022 02:24 PM
DETROIT LAKES — Dennis Edward Uselman, 57, of Sebeka has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on Sept. 29, 2021, he was arrested in the Holy Rosary Church parking lot in Detroit Lakes, after a KOPS (Keeping Our Police Safe) Alert was issued by Becker County dispatch a day earlier.

Law enforcement had received information of an active “ping” from Uselman’s cell phone that apparently placed him on Lake Avenue in Detroit Lakes, and his 2010 Blue Ford Focus was spotted in the church parking lot.

He was also wanted on a felony warrant from Wadena County.

Police found 21 grams of meth, with packaging, in his pocket, and he had $3,000 in cash on him at the time of his arrest.

The KOPS Alert apparently stemmed from an incident in September of 2020, when Uselman was arrested after firing a shot at Wadena County deputies when they responded to a 911 hang up Saturday night near Blue Grass, a small town located between Sebeka and Wadena, according to a story in the Wadena Pioneer Journal newspaper.

Upon arrival, deputies learned from family that Uselman was acting odd and they were concerned about him, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies made contact with him and attempted to engage in conversation. Uselman became agitated with deputies and referenced a firearm while making threatening gestures toward deputies. Over the next hour, deputies attempted to negotiate with Uselman, who had shown a handgun by this point, the release said.

Negotiations began to break down, and deputies attempted to use a taser to subdue Uselman and gain control of the handgun. After the taser deployment, a struggle ensued with Uselman and he was able to regain control of the handgun, firing a single shot while struggling with deputies.

The shot narrowly missed all deputies and lodged between two religious books under a nearby piece of furniture. Uselman was arrested without further incident and was evaluated by Tri-County Ambulance staff to check for any injuries. Nobody was severely injured in this incident and no law enforcement officers fired their guns.

On Sept. 6, District Judge Michelle W. Lawson sentenced Uselman on the drug charge to 27 months in prison at St. Cloud, and fined him $50 plus $125 in court fees.

