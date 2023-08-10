Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Artwork is blooming around town thanks to Project 412, Holmes Theatre and a Blandin Foundation grant

Photo opportunities with an alien spaceship and sewer monster are coming soon to Detroit Lakes.

free ride.jpg
Alderman Shaun Carlson (left) and Alderman Jaimie Deraney view the proposed artwork to be placed around the city, on public land and private buildings.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 12:37 PM

DETROIT LAKES — In Detroit Lakes, it may become commonplace to see people taking pictures under an alien spaceship or bending down for a closer look at a monster climbing out of the sewer.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

During the Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Mary Beth Gilsdorf explained that Project 412, a nonprofit, and the Historic Holmes Theatre teamed up to obtain a Blandin Foundation grant . Some of the funds are being used to bring artwork to Detroit Lakes through small murals and motivational phrases on buildings and sidewalks, pending council approval.

Gilsdorf said four murals were also approved for privately-owned buildings, including Precision Printing, Holiday Haven, Red Pines Quilt Shop and the Pemberton/Counselor Realty building.

Gildsdorf explained that sidewalk art may include a maze leading to a playground or a message that is revealed when it rains through the use of water-activated paint. A concept for appreciation notes on sidewalks was also shared, along with humorous faces that make use of drainage covers.

“They (art pieces) have QR codes, so people know they are legit and not graffiti,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Project 412 Executive Director Amy Stoller Stearns submitted a letter to the City Council that explained the artwork is titled “Art Surprises,” and is either painted or vinyl.

art design sewer.jpg
A sewer monster coming out of a manhole cover. The illusion art was estimated to be about 2 square feet and will be located near the current Ace Hardware building.
Contributed / Mary Beth Gilsdorf

“We’ve been working with artist Hannah Spry, who has created a wide variety of pieces that may get added around town,” Stearns wrote. “Some of the locations that Hannah (Spry) has identified fall under public works.”

Alderman Ron Zeman encouraged the groups heading the art project to work with the newly formed Public Arts Commission in the future, which may improve opportunities to obtain grants.

skier.jpg
A polar bear hitting the slopes is artwork planned for the Pemberton/Counselor Realty building. The artwork is planned to be about 1 ½ feet tall.
Contributed / Mary Beth Gilsdorf

The art identified as potentially coming to Detroit Lakes included:

  • A sewer monster coming out of a manhole cover. The illusion art was estimated to be about 2 square feet and will be located near the current Ace Hardware building.
  • Instructions on how to fold a paper boat on the retaining wall on Front Street. The mural was estimated at 20 feet long.
  • On the Precision Printing building an alien spacecraft is being placed on the west-facing wall. The mural will stand about 8 feet tall.
  • On the lower left corner of a brick planter at Holiday Haven will showcase a small mural of a house with a mouse having a nightcap. The size is about 5 square inches.
  • A mural suggesting flowing water from an actual spigot at Red Pines Quilt Shop will also have a frog with a floatation device and flowers growing up the building. The mural will stand about 1 ½ feet tall.
  • A polar bear hitting the slopes is the artwork planned for the Pemberton/Counselor Realty building. The artwork is planned to be about 1 ½ feet tall.
ufo.jpg
On the Precision Printing building an alien spacecraft is being placed on the west-facing wall. The mural will stand about 8 feet tall.
Contributed / Mary Beth Gilsdorf
art design water.jpg
A mural suggesting flowing water from an actual spigot at Red Pines Quilt Shop also will have a frog with a floaty device and flowers growing up the building. The mural will stand about 1 ½ feet tall.
Contributed / Mary Beth Gilsdorf

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
WAYBENAIS, MARCUS LEE (edited).jpg
Local
Walker man accused of stabbing roommate in Ponsford
2h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
B and T Ground Break-2.jpg
Local
Benson and Turner Foods breaks ground at new Waubun meat processing facility
23h ago
 · 
By  Paige Gifford
trees.jpg
Local
More than 100 trees in Detroit Lakes ordered to be cut down
23h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
View of Crow Wing County logo on a sheriff's trailer
Minnesota
14-year-old boy drowns in Star Lake near Crosslake
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Men talk next to a weather station.
Minnesota
Critical weather data coming to a Minnesota farm field near you
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Pine to Palm
Sports
NDSU golfers crowned Championship co-medalists, Pine to Palm finishes busy Day 3
14h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
IMG_20230731_194517709.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis: 3-on-3 summer tournament champions crowned
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff