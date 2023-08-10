Artwork is blooming around town thanks to Project 412, Holmes Theatre and a Blandin Foundation grant

DETROIT LAKES — In Detroit Lakes, it may become commonplace to see people taking pictures under an alien spaceship or bending down for a closer look at a monster climbing out of the sewer.

During the Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Mary Beth Gilsdorf explained that Project 412, a nonprofit, and the Historic Holmes Theatre teamed up to obtain a Blandin Foundation grant . Some of the funds are being used to bring artwork to Detroit Lakes through small murals and motivational phrases on buildings and sidewalks, pending council approval.

Gilsdorf said four murals were also approved for privately-owned buildings, including Precision Printing, Holiday Haven, Red Pines Quilt Shop and the Pemberton/Counselor Realty building.

Gildsdorf explained that sidewalk art may include a maze leading to a playground or a message that is revealed when it rains through the use of water-activated paint. A concept for appreciation notes on sidewalks was also shared, along with humorous faces that make use of drainage covers.

“They (art pieces) have QR codes, so people know they are legit and not graffiti,” she said.

Project 412 Executive Director Amy Stoller Stearns submitted a letter to the City Council that explained the artwork is titled “Art Surprises,” and is either painted or vinyl.

“We’ve been working with artist Hannah Spry, who has created a wide variety of pieces that may get added around town,” Stearns wrote. “Some of the locations that Hannah (Spry) has identified fall under public works.”

Alderman Ron Zeman encouraged the groups heading the art project to work with the newly formed Public Arts Commission in the future, which may improve opportunities to obtain grants.

The art identified as potentially coming to Detroit Lakes included:



Instructions on how to fold a paper boat on the retaining wall on Front Street. The mural was estimated at 20 feet long.

On the Precision Printing building an alien spacecraft is being placed on the west-facing wall. The mural will stand about 8 feet tall.

On the lower left corner of a brick planter at Holiday Haven will showcase a small mural of a house with a mouse having a nightcap. The size is about 5 square inches.

A mural suggesting flowing water from an actual spigot at Red Pines Quilt Shop will also have a frog with a floatation device and flowers growing up the building. The mural will stand about 1 ½ feet tall.

