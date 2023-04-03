50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Artwork of area kids on display at Washington Square Mall, part of Week of the Young Child

The artwork of lakes area kids is on display throughout the hallways of the Washington Square Mall in Detroit Lakes through April 12 as part of Week of the Young Child.

The artwork of lakes area kids adorn the walls of Washington Square Mall in Detroit Lakes on March 31, 2023. The kids' art is part of the Week of the Young Child, a nationwide event sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Today at 5:04 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The artwork of lakes area kids is on display at the Washington Square Mall in Detroit Lakes through April 12, as part of Week of the Young Child, an awareness campaign sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The Week of the Young Child campaign is designed to celebrate early childhood education, young children, and their teachers, families and communities, according to the group's website.

"Each year our whole community comes together and they create this fun-filled week so we celebrate the children, the teachers, and the families," said Fran Rethwisch, early childhood family education and school readiness coordinator for Detroit Lakes Public Schools. "It's to focus attention on the importance of the early childhood stages."

She added the brain development of a child during the first few years of their life sets the foundation for their future.

"Everything in those early years impacts how a child develops ... how they are socially, emotionally, how they approach learning, how they approach situations," said Rethwisch. "It's the basis for all other learning."

In addition to the art displays at the mall, other Week of the Young Child events during the week include:

  • Dress up in color days — April 3: red, April 4: blue, April 5: yellow, April 6: green, April 7: purple.
  • Early Childhood Family Education night at the museum — Becker County Museum, April 4 at 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Pancakes and play — Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes, April 5 at 10 a.m.
  • Storytime — Detroit Lakes Public Library, April 6 at 10:30 a.m.
  • The Backyard — Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center, April 12 at 9:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Positive Powers (superhero costume party) — Lincoln Education Center, April 27 at 5:30-6:45 p.m. and April 28 at 10-11:15 a.m.

"Part of this Week of the Young Child is for the teachers and the parents and all the caregivers that are working with these young children," she said. "It's a tough job and it takes all of us to work together to help some of those families."
For more information on family and childcare resources in Becker County, check out: www.lakesfamilies.com .

