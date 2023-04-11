As farming has changed over 75 years, so has the Becker Soil and Water Conservation District

DETROIT LAKES — The Becker Soil and Water Conservation District has always been well-respected by its peers and by Becker County commissioners, and a lot of that is due to solid leadership over the last 75 years, said district technician Ed Clem, who has been with the Becker Soil and Water Conservation District since 1994.

The district is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and held a well-attended banquet March 16 at the Holiday Inn.

From the 1970s to 2013, Becker Soil and Water Conservation District Administrator Brad Grant, technician Dean Hendrickson, and secretary Ginger Flynn all “kind of set the foundation for building relationships with other agencies, private landowners, the county board and county departments — building that foundation of trust that led up to where we’re at now,” Clem said.

“A lot of credit goes to Brad and Ginger for their political skills at building those relationships — also to Ben for his technical skills.”

After Grant retired in 2013, Peter Mead became district administrator, and he was a master at landing Clean Water Legacy grants for district projects, Clem said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The banquet for the district's 75th anniversary on March 16 was very well attended. Contributed / Becker Soil and Water Conservation District

Mead was able to show grant-makers that the district was using science-based decision-making to determine which landowners qualify for projects.

“We were able to demonstrate to the state that we were prioritizing the funds where they need to go,” Clem said. “That’s why he (Mead) was so successful at getting those Legacy grants early on — a lot of credit goes to Peter Mead.”

Mead won the Outstanding Conservation District Employee Award in 2017, and the district’s new administrator, Bryan Malone, won the award in 2022.

Grant may have been the first full-time employee of the district, but its elected five-member board of directors has been active since the district — then called just the Becker Soil Conservation District — was created in 1948 and staffed with federal employees.

A half-dozen federal employees in the Natural Resources Conservation Service still remain in Becker County, working closely (in an adjoining office, actually) with the dozen or so district soil and water employees.

“There are a lot of projects we’ll both fund together,” Malone said. “Sometimes they’re totally funded by the feds or by us, sometimes together. We have a very good cooperative working relationship — we’re dealing with the same people, the same projects.”

The federal employees “were basically the only presence here from 1948 to 1970, though the local board was elected,” Malone added.

“The big issues back then were drainage — the district helped farmers solve drainage problems with their fields — and tree-planting,” he said. “They planted 100,000 trees in Becker County,” for windbreaks and other uses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board of supervisors has benefited from knowledgeable, long-serving members, including Jerome Flottemesch, who served 51 years on the board; Donald Lefabvre, who served 40 years; Dale Lubitz, with 24 years; Duane Grossman with 13 years and Cecil Bergquist with 11 years.

A lot of the workload for a lot of years involved the waste system from dairy farms, mostly in eastern Becker County.

Four of the supervisors with the Becker Soil and Water Conservation District's Board — Curt Ballard, Travis Schauer, Tony Beck and Gene Pavelko — received an award from the Natural Resources Conservation Service on March 16. (Not pictured is supervisor Michelle Andresen.) At right is Ed Musielewicz, district conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Becker County. Contributed / Becker Soil and Water Conservation District

“There was a huge demand for ag waste systems then,” Clem said. “We had over 500 dairy farms in Becker County in the 1970s. Now there are less than 50 of them.”

That was due to the dairy buy-out (the Dairy Termination Program) of 1986, which bought out smaller dairy farms in an attempt to raise milk prices. “That was the main push for drying up the dairy herds,” Clem said.

A lot of other things changed in the 1980s, too, with the passage of the swampbusters program, the mission of the SWC district changed from helping farmers drain wetlands to discouraging the conversion of wetlands into farmland, Malone said.

The sodbuster program arrived a year later, aiming to stop farmers from converting erosion-prone land to cropland by denying price supports and other crop benefits if the land was converted.

“Soil erosion was a lot worse then than it is now,” Malone said. “The ditches were filled in with soil.”

“Swampbuster and sodbuster tied federal farm programs to conservation,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

And in the early 1990s, the state got more into water planning — requiring comprehensive local water plans, and passing the Wetlands Conservation Act, which requires people to avoid filling or draining wetlands if possible, or to replace the lost wetlands as a last resort.

With those mandates came designated state funding to counties, and the Becker Soil and Water Conservation District was fortunate that the Becker County Board “delegated all that new state money to our office,” Clem said. Not all counties did that, but Becker County commissioners were comfortable doing so because the Becker SWCD had a long, solid history of doing things right.

“It really kind of jumpstarted what we have today — all the extra staff: the shoreland restoration program, aquatic invasive species (specialist) and the ag (invasive weed) inspector came into our office,” Clem said. “It was a whole new set of responsibilities, and the funding train that came with that from the county. The shoreland restoration program really expanded. We now have 12 to 14 people (in the district office), with lots more projects and responsibilities.”

In the late 1990s, tile drainage for farm fields started becoming popular in Becker County. “It had been in Iowa and southern Minnesota (for years) but we saw it moving into Becker County,” Clem said.

“It expands capacity for farmers, it’s a huge benefit — farmers love them,” he said.

Part of installing tile drainage under farm fields includes proper water and sediment control basins to handle the water flow.

He credited Dean Hendrickson for making sure Becker SWCD was on top of its game. “He’s very tech-skilled, and trained in the water sediment control basins that we do so much now ... I would say we’ve been wildly successful with that. The need has exceeded what we can supply, the 50 or 60 projects a year we can handle.”

The soil and water conservation district handles a lot of different projects, but Clem said one of the most important tools it offers is likely taken for granted these days.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We accomplished the soil survey — it was a 15-year project to map all the soils in Becker County,” he said. It was no easy feat. “It was guys drawing pencil lines on aerial photos and walking around digging holes,” Clem said. “Within a quarter of a mile you might have five different soil types.”

But now it’s part of the county’s online GPS map offerings.

“Everybody uses it — it’s very accurate,” Clem said. “The soil survey is the backbone of what we do.”

In his 30 years in agriculture, Clem said he has seen “farming practices changed for the better. The emphasis now is on soil health.”

The same is true of lake shoreland practices. “Attitudes on shoreland have changed,” he said. “It’s not all ‘golf lawn down to sand beach,’ there’s more interest in natural-looking shorelines. It’s really starting to catch on — there’s almost too much demand.”

Overall, he said, “it’s rewarding to see the positive changes, the changes in attitudes, the improved water quality we’re now seeing — that’s rewarding.”