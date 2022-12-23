Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes School Board was given a “clean bill of health” overall by Eide Bailly Audit Manager John Hagen and told to spend about $450,000.

During the school district’s monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, Hagen explained the district’s food service fund should have a reserve of about $700,000, but the audit showed the account totaled about $1.16 million.

The increase in funds may be due to the free meal program provided to the students the past few years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hagen suggested.

The school district’s food service fund should have a reserve of about $700,000, but the audit showed the account totaled about $1.16 million. Contributed / Detroit Lakes Public School

Hagen said the $450,000 above the recommended fund limit should be spent, adding some schools have used such funds to purchase additional food, complete kitchen remodel projects or upgrade equipment.

After the meeting, the district's Director of Finance and Operations, Jason Kuehn, was contacted. He explained that school districts should have about three months of expenditures in the food service fund. Once that amount is exceeded, the Minnesota Department of Education asks the school district to create a plan to spend some of the funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason the food service fund has an abundant balance has to do with catering, Kuehn said. He explained the district provides catering services at MState and Muhube-Otwa.

Kuehn noted there are strict limitations on what the funds can be spent on, and unfortunately, reducing student meal fees or making deficient accounts solvent are not options.

He explained the funds have gone to enhancing food service equipment as well as making upgrades to the department at the high school, as well as helping pay for wage and benefit increases. The additional funds have also helped the district address inflation in food prices and food supply chain disruptions in recent years.

The district’s Community Service Fund also saw an increase, jumping from $486,987 in 2021 to $652,140 in 2022. The auditor noted the increase could be due to fee increases or more participation in offerings, including school readiness programs.

Hagen also reviewed the district revenues, expenditures and general fund.

The district reported an expected revenue in 2022 of $40.9 million. The actual revenue budget landed almost 5% under projections at $38.9 million. School districts often set initial budgets well before they know student population numbers and other factors regarding funding, as a school’s fiscal year starts in July. Districts then modify budgets as more concrete numbers are presented.

School district revenue is closely tied to the number of students enrolled. The student population in the school district was reported to be 2,866 in 2013. Enrollment bounced to 3,016 in 2017 and proceeded to see slight declines through 2020. By 2021, the student population dropped to its lowest point in the past decade with 2,703 students. In 2022 there is an upward swing with 2,728 students.

In the expenditures category, the district projected spending $40 million. However, the actual expenditures were almost 6% more, coming in at $42.2 million, according to the audit.

ADVERTISEMENT

With fund balances, the audit reported after other financing sources were accounted for, the district had a positive fund balance of $13.8 million. A positive fund balance contributes to a favorable bond rating, produces investment income and offers a cushion for unexpected revenue shortfalls, the auditor explained.

The district has a policy to maintain a minimum unassigned fund balance of about $5 million. Contributed / Detroit Lakes Public School

The district finances include several funds, one of which is the General Fund. In the General Fund there are several categories, such as funds assigned for a specific expense and unassigned, or the “rainy day fund.” The district has a policy to maintain a minimum unassigned fund balance of about $5 million. The 2022 audit reported the “rainy day fund” met the targeted amount with $5.14 million in the unassigned fund balance.

After all the funds were examined, Hagen said the district received a “clean bill of health” with its audit, but there were findings made. He explained in the financial statements category, the findings included: preparation of financial statements, material journal entries and segregation of duties.

“The first two I’m going to lump together …,” he said, explaining the firm had to help prepare the statements for the audit, including required statements and journal entries, something clients are expected to do.

He added the segregation of duties finding “comes down to the fact there isn’t enough hands and eyeballs in the finance department.” To fix the finding the district would need to hire more people in the financial department. The cost is not a viable option for smaller districts, and Hagen that is one reason the finding is common.

Hagen then explained there was also one finding due to inactive student activity accounts.

The Detroit Lakes School District reviewed its 2022 audit, including the 10-year history of the General Fund balance. Contributed / Detroit Lakes School Board

“There were a couple of student activities that did not have any disbursements or receipts throughout the year,” Hagen said, noting that triggers the requirement to fill out forms. He added the finding was more common in districts as of late due to the COVID-19 pandemic restricting activities from meeting and fundraising as they normally would.

“It’s a pretty easy fix going forward for the district,” Hagen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hagen added the school underwent additional audits as it spent more than $750,000 in federal funds. He explained when that happens, other audits are automatically required.

“Because of the district size, you guys are pretty much always going to be over that dollar amount,” Hagen said. “So, each year we do a separate audit, separate set of procedures over just the federal funds for the district. This audit is moreso centered on compliance with federal rules and regulations and is tailored to certain programs.”

The programs requiring additional audits included the funds received for food service and ESSER (COVID-19-related funding). The two accounts totaled about $3.4 million of the district’s total $5.3 million in federal awards.

“We do issue a separate opinion on both of those federal programs and the district did receive an unmodified or clean bill of health on both of those federal programs,” Hagen said.

