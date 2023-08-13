Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Audubon man accused of posting explicit sex photo on his Facebook profile

Law enforcement confirmed the allegations, and the woman reported that the man posted the pictures because she brought a civil lawsuit against him.

DETROIT LAKES — Michael William Kurkowski, 55, of Audubon has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a felony.

According to court records, on June 26, a Becker County sheriff’s investigator was notified that Kurkowski had posted a very explicit photo on his Facebook profile of an area woman engaging in a sexual act.

The investigator confirmed the allegations, and the woman reported that Kurkowski posted the pictures because she brought a civil lawsuit against him.

The woman said Kurkowski must have taken the picture of her while they dated. She did not know he took the photo and did not give him consent to have the photo or to send or post it anywhere.

This is Kurkowski’s fourth open criminal case involving the same woman.

He has two open violation-of-an-order-for-protection cases and one felony forgery case involving the same woman, and also faces a fifth-degree drug charge for allegedly bringing drugs into the Becker County Jail.

Given this new charge, his criminal behavior against the woman “appears to be escalating,” and the state requested a warrant be issued for his arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

On July 5 a warrant was issued by District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Kurkowski’s next court hearing is set for Aug. 14 before District Judge Michael Fritz.

Minneapolis man faces felony for threatening behavior

Michael David Annette Jr., 37, of Minneapolis has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony threats of violence.

According to court records, on June 22, White Earth police officers responded to a disturbance call in Pine Point village. A woman there reported that Annette had stayed at the residence for about three weeks. Annette was intoxicated, threw items around the home, and said he was going to burn the house down.

The woman was fearful that he would follow through on that threat. Annette was told several times to leave the residence. He consented to a preliminary breath test that showed a .275 blood alcohol content.

The woman feared Annette would cause her and her grandchildren bodily harm when he was throwing items around the house.

Annette failed to appear for a July 27 court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

